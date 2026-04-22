Ordoro Achieves 2026 FedEx Compatible Community Tier Status

Ordoro, a provider of ecommerce shipping and inventory management software, today announced that it has achieved FedEx Compatible Community Tier status for 2026.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This recognition highlights Ordoro's continued investment in building reliable shipping and fulfillment tools for ecommerce merchants.

Ordoro's platform enables businesses to manage orders, track inventory, and streamline fulfillment workflows across multiple carriers within a single system. By automating shipping processes and centralizing operations, merchants can reduce manual work and improve efficiency as they scale.

The FedEx Compatible program recognizes technology providers whose solutions seamlessly integrate with FedEx to provide access to shipping and other services merchants want, directly from the business tolls they use every day.

For more information about the FedEx Compatible program, visit https://fedex.com/compatible.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

SOURCE Ordoro