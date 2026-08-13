Ordoro and Arda Collaborate to Connect Replenishment and eCommerce Fulfillment

New collaboration connects floor-level replenishment workflows with eCommerce inventory, order management, fulfillment, and shipping.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, an eCommerce operations platform for shipping, inventory management, and fulfillment, and Arda, a replenishment platform that uses scannable Kanban cards on shelves to help teams trigger reorders before everyday supplies run out,
For many eCommerce businesses, fulfillment starts before a shipping label is printed. Products may need to be assembled, bundled, kitted, or customized before they are ready to send to a customer. That means materials, packaging, and components need to be available before fulfillment can move forward.
As eCommerce businesses grow, maintaining visibility between replenishment, inventory, and fulfillment can become increasingly complex. Ordoro helps merchants manage orders, inventory, fulfillment, and shipping across sales channels, while Arda helps teams identify when materials, packaging, or components need to be reordered or restocked before shortages interrupt production.
Together, the two platforms help merchants connect the physical work of replenishment with the digital workflows that support inventory, fulfillment, and shipping.
Key Benefits of the Ordoro + Arda Collaboration
- Improve visibility between replenishment, inventory, and fulfillment workflows
- Help teams identify material, packaging, or component shortages before they delay shipments
- Reduce manual checks between production, assembly, and eCommerce operations
- Support businesses that assemble, kit, bundle, customize, or prepare products before shipping
- Give growing merchants a clearer view of the work that happens before an order is ready to ship
"Many growing merchants manage eCommerce orders in one system and replenishment on the production floor through manual processes," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro. "Ordoro and Arda support different parts of that operation. This collaboration gives businesses a clearer way to think about the work that happens before an order is ready to ship."
"Our goal is to make inventory replenishment simple and actionable for growing teams," said Uriel Eisen, cofounder at Arda. "Ordoro is a trusted platform for eCommerce operations, and this collaboration helps businesses better connect what happens on the production floor with what happens after an order is placed."
The collaboration gives eCommerce merchants a more complete view of the operational steps that support fulfillment, helping teams reduce manual work, avoid last-minute shortages, and keep orders moving as they grow.
About Ordoro
Ordoro is an eCommerce operations platform that helps online merchants streamline shipping, inventory management, dropshipping, and multichannel order fulfillment through powerful automation and integrations. Designed for growing eCommerce businesses, Ordoro helps sellers reduce manual work, improve operational efficiency, and scale their operations across sales channels.
About Arda
Arda is a replenishment platform that helps teams keep everyday supplies from running out. Using physical Kanban and scannable QR cards at bins or shelves, Arda lets workers trigger reorders as items run low. Arda then groups those requests into a supplier-ready Order Queue, helping teams purchase through the correct channel while augmenting the tools they already use.
For more information, visit www.ordoro.com and www.arda.cards
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
Twitter, LinkedIn
SOURCE Ordoro
Share this article