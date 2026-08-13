Ordoro and Arda Collaborate to Connect Replenishment and eCommerce Fulfillment

"Our goal is to make inventory replenishment simple and actionable for growing teams," Post this

As eCommerce businesses grow, maintaining visibility between replenishment, inventory, and fulfillment can become increasingly complex. Ordoro helps merchants manage orders, inventory, fulfillment, and shipping across sales channels, while Arda helps teams identify when materials, packaging, or components need to be reordered or restocked before shortages interrupt production.

Together, the two platforms help merchants connect the physical work of replenishment with the digital workflows that support inventory, fulfillment, and shipping.

Key Benefits of the Ordoro + Arda Collaboration

Improve visibility between replenishment, inventory, and fulfillment workflows

Help teams identify material, packaging, or component shortages before they delay shipments

Reduce manual checks between production, assembly, and eCommerce operations

Support businesses that assemble, kit, bundle, customize, or prepare products before shipping

Give growing merchants a clearer view of the work that happens before an order is ready to ship

"Many growing merchants manage eCommerce orders in one system and replenishment on the production floor through manual processes," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro. "Ordoro and Arda support different parts of that operation. This collaboration gives businesses a clearer way to think about the work that happens before an order is ready to ship."

"Our goal is to make inventory replenishment simple and actionable for growing teams," said Uriel Eisen, cofounder at Arda. "Ordoro is a trusted platform for eCommerce operations, and this collaboration helps businesses better connect what happens on the production floor with what happens after an order is placed."

The collaboration gives eCommerce merchants a more complete view of the operational steps that support fulfillment, helping teams reduce manual work, avoid last-minute shortages, and keep orders moving as they grow.

About Ordoro

Ordoro is an eCommerce operations platform that helps online merchants streamline shipping, inventory management, dropshipping, and multichannel order fulfillment through powerful automation and integrations. Designed for growing eCommerce businesses, Ordoro helps sellers reduce manual work, improve operational efficiency, and scale their operations across sales channels.

About Arda

Arda is a replenishment platform that helps teams keep everyday supplies from running out. Using physical Kanban and scannable QR cards at bins or shelves, Arda lets workers trigger reorders as items run low. Arda then groups those requests into a supplier-ready Order Queue, helping teams purchase through the correct channel while augmenting the tools they already use.

For more information, visit www.ordoro.com and www.arda.cards

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

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SOURCE Ordoro