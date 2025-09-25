Ordoro and Cartology Partner to Power Smarter Amazon Growth for eCommerce Merchants

Working with Cartology means merchants don't have to choose between growing fast and staying organized. Post this

Key benefits for Amazon-focused eCommerce brands include:

Smarter Amazon Strategy: Cartology helps brands grow on Amazon through full-service account management. This includes ad campaigns, storefront design, strategic consulting, and data-driven creative testing like A/B experiments to boost visibility, conversion, and long-term success.

Fulfillment That Scales: Ordoro's centralized platform allows Amazon sellers to manage FBA, FBM, and multichannel orders from one place. This helps reduce chaos in inventory and shipping.

Efficiency and Expertise: With each platform handling a different side of the Amazon equation, merchants get the guidance and tools to optimize both performance and operations.

Shared Education and Resources: Co-branded campaigns, thought leadership, and tactical content will help brands navigate Amazon's complexity with more clarity and confidence.

"Working with Cartology means merchants don't have to choose between growing fast and staying organized," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This partnership makes sure the front and back of the house are equally dialed in."

"We've never tried to be a tech company. We're a strategy and results-driven agency that leverages technology so we can focus on being more human and truly connecting with brands," said Michael Maher, Chief Idea Officer at Cartology. "Partnering with a company like Ordoro lets us help brands run more efficiently and ultimately make Amazon simplified."

The collaboration reflects a shared mission to help eCommerce brands, especially small and midsize businesses, grow confidently in the Amazon ecosystem without sacrificing control.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify eCommerce operations. Built for small to medium-sized businesses, Ordoro's platform provides powerful tools for inventory management, shipping automation, and order fulfillment, all from a single dashboard. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Cartology

Cartology is a full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale intentionally through tailored marketplace strategy, advertising, and account management. A Verified Amazon Partner, Cartology specializes in delivering results for growing brands, including tripling sales in just six months. Learn more at www.thinkcartology.com.

