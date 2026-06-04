Ordoro and ConnectBooks Launch Integration to Improve eCommerce Profitability Reporting

"Profitability has become one of the most important metrics for eCommerce sellers" Post this

Ordoro helps eCommerce merchants streamline shipping, inventory management, and fulfillment operations, while ConnectBooks provides financial analytics, profitability reporting, forecasting, and accounting automation. Together, the two platforms help merchants connect inventory cost data with financial reporting for greater visibility into costs, margins, and overall business performance.

Key Benefits of the Ordoro + ConnectBooks Integration

Improve COGS accuracy using inventory cost data from Ordoro

Gain deeper SKU-level profitability insights within ConnectBooks

Preserve historical cost records for more accurate financial reporting

Reduce manual processes between inventory and accounting workflows

Improve visibility into product performance and business profitability

"Successful eCommerce businesses rely on accurate data to make smart decisions," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro. "By connecting inventory cost data from Ordoro with the powerful financial reporting capabilities in ConnectBooks, merchants can gain greater visibility into profitability and better understand the true costs behind every sale."

"Profitability has become one of the most important metrics for eCommerce sellers," said Nachman Lieser, CEO and Founder of ConnectBooks. "This integration helps merchants combine operational data from Ordoro with the financial insights available in ConnectBooks, giving them a more complete picture of business performance and helping them make more informed decisions."

The new integration gives eCommerce merchants a more complete view of both operational and financial performance, helping them make smarter decisions as they grow and scale their businesses.

About Ordoro

Ordoro is an eCommerce operations platform that helps online merchants streamline shipping, inventory management, dropshipping, and multichannel order fulfillment through powerful automation and integrations. Designed for growing eCommerce businesses, Ordoro helps sellers reduce manual work, improve operational efficiency, and scale their operations across sales channels.

About ConnectBooks

ConnectBooks is a financial analytics and accounting platform built specifically for eCommerce sellers. By centralizing financial data from marketplaces and sales channels, ConnectBooks helps merchants gain real-time visibility into sales, profitability, inventory performance, and business trends through advanced reporting, forecasting, and accounting automation tools.

For more information, visit [www.ordoro.com](http://www.ordoro.com) and [www.connectbooks.com](http://www.connectbooks.com).

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 5127502298, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

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SOURCE Ordoro