Ordoro and DropStream Partner to Streamline 3PL Fulfillment for eCommerce Merchants

The collaboration offers several key advantages for eCommerce businesses looking to reduce manual work and improve fulfillment performance:

Eliminate Manual Work and Fulfillment Errors: With DropStream's powerful rules engine enabling visual workflow creation and Ordoro's centralized multichannel management, merchants can automate their entire post-purchase operation. Route orders by location, inventory, shipping speed, or custom business logic, all through an intuitive interface that teams can master in hours, not weeks.

Connect to any 3PL in Days, Not Months: DropStream's 100+ pre-built WMS integrations mean merchants can add new fulfillment partners without engineering resources or custom development costs. Paired with Ordoro's comprehensive order management capabilities, the entire fulfillment workflow becomes seamless. What typically takes months of technical work now happens with a few clicks.

Automated inventory management: DropStream continuously monitors your WMS inventory levels and automatically updates Ordoro, which keeps all your sales channels in sync. No more manual inventory uploads or spreadsheet reconciliation.

Scale Without Complexity: Whether processing 10 or 10,000 orders daily, the integrated solution grows with your business. Advanced capabilities like multi-warehouse routing and exception handling become accessible to operations teams without technical expertise.

This collaboration equips merchants with enterprise grade fulfillment capabilities at SMB friendly complexity and cost, positioning them for success as the industry evolves toward AI driven optimization in 2025 and beyond. "Ordoro is excited to work with DropStream to offer merchants a smarter, more automated way to manage their 3PL connections," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "It's all about giving growing brands the clarity and control they need behind the scenes."

"For over a decade, DropStream has been eliminating the friction between merchants and their fulfillment partners", said Kyle O'Neill, Vice President of Commercial Solutions at DropStream. "Ordoro's merchant first approach perfectly aligns with our philosophy of making powerful technology accessible. Together, we're proving that sophisticated fulfillment doesn't require an engineering team or enterprise budget."

The message is simple: sophisticated fulfillment harmonization without the complexity. The integration is available now. Learn more at ordoro.com/partners/dropstream.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify eCommerce operations. Built for small to medium-sized businesses, Ordoro's platform provides powerful tools for inventory management, shipping automation, and order fulfillment—all from a single dashboard. Learn more at ordoro.com.

About DropStream

DropStream is a fulfillment automation platform that connects online stores to third-party logistics providers (3PLs). With pre-built integrations, automated order routing, and real time inventory sync, DropStream helps eCommerce brands streamline backend logistics and scale with confidence. Learn more at getdropstream.com

