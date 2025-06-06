Ordoro and Gembah Work Together to Support the Full Product Journey for eCommerce Merchants

This collaboration gives small businesses the power to build, ship, and scale without the complexity. Post this

End-to-End Product Lifecycle Support: From ideation to fulfillment, Gembah and Ordoro provide a seamless path for turning concepts into delivered products.

Smarter Sourcing: Gembah connects businesses with vetted manufacturers and suppliers worldwide to ensure product quality and production efficiency.

Efficient Inventory and Order Management: Ordoro helps merchants streamline fulfillment workflows, sync inventory across channels, and manage orders efficiently.

Faster Time to Market: With expert guidance and automated tools, brands can get products into customers' hands more quickly.

Scalable Infrastructure: The two platforms offer robust systems built to support business growth.

Through this collaboration, merchants gain access to expert support across the entire product journey. Gembah provides upstream services including product development, sourcing, and manufacturing, while Ordoro supports downstream operations through inventory management, order fulfillment, and shipping automation.

"We're excited to work alongside Gembah to support entrepreneurs with a full product development and fulfillment pipeline," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This collaboration gives small businesses the power to build, ship, and scale without the complexity."

This collaboration reflects the shared commitment of both companies to equip growing businesses with tools that reduce operational friction and support success across the product lifecycle.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage their operations efficiently. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities in inventory management, shipping, and fulfillment at an affordable price. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Gembah

Gembah is an end-to-end product development platform that helps businesses bring innovative ideas to life. From market research and product design to sourcing and manufacturing, Gembah connects brands with expert teams and trusted manufacturers worldwide. Learn more at www.gembah.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512-271-9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro