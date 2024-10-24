Ordoro and Onramp Funds Partner to Help eCommerce Sellers Access Inventory Financing for the Busy Season

"We're excited to work with Onramp to give sellers more resources to succeed during their busiest time of year," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This partnership is all about empowering merchants to thrive under high demand." Post this

Key benefits include:

Fast, flexible funding: Onramp provides quick access to capital for inventory, ensuring sellers stay stocked during busy periods.

Custom financing tailored to your sales: Repayment is based on sales performance, allowing for stress-free cash flow management.

Optimized fulfillment: Ordoro's tools streamline order processing, helping eCommerce sellers manage high-volume demand efficiently.

"We're excited to work with Onramp to give sellers more resources to succeed during their busiest time of year," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This partnership is all about empowering merchants to thrive under high demand."

Onramp Funds offers eCommerce sellers fast, flexible capital to support growth without the need for equity or personal guarantees. Through this partnership, Ordoro users can discover new ways to streamline fulfillment and access capital when it matters most.

"The holidays provide the biggest selling opportunities for most eCommerce businesses," said Eric S. Youngstrom, Onramp's CEO. "It's a crucial selling period with increased interest from returning customers, and opportunities to win new ones. Proper inventory management allows SMBs to take full advantage of what the holiday season offers."

Inventory stockouts cost retailers an estimated $350B annually. Onramp's partnership with Ordoro will help online merchants better execute the fulfillment process and keep inventory properly stocked.

Earlier this year, Onramp released its 2024 Holiday Guide to help ensure eCommerce businesses are prepared for the holiday rush, and have the correct financing in place to take full advantage of increased demand.

Media Contact

Jagath Narayan, Ordoro, 1 5125658296, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro