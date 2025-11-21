Ordoro and ShipBob Align to Help eCommerce Brands Find the Right Fit for Fulfillment and Operations

"eCommerce operations aren't one-size-fits-all," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We're proud to work alongside ShipBob to help merchants make the smartest moves for their business, whether that's optimizing their current workflow or scaling up with a 3PL." Post this

How this benefits eCommerce merchants:

Smarter Fulfillment Paths- Ordoro and ShipBob are working closely to understand what each merchant needs to thrive. When a brand's fulfillment model aligns more naturally with one platform, the teams work together to guide them toward the best solution for their business.





Support at Every Stage - Merchants using Ordoro benefit from advanced inventory and shipping automation, while brands ready to scale can either outsource with ShipBob's global fulfillment network or run their own warehouse in the US using ShipBob's WMS.





Merchant-Centric Mindset - This collaboration puts the merchant first. Instead of forcing a fit, both companies focus on transparency and long-term operational success.

"eCommerce operations aren't one-size-fits-all," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We're proud to work alongside ShipBob to help merchants make the smartest moves for their business, whether that's optimizing their current workflow or scaling up with a 3PL."

"Ordoro and ShipBob both prioritize helping merchants grow with the right tools at the right time," said Casey Armstrong, Chief Marketing Officer at ShipBob. "By working together, we're making it easier for eCommerce brands to build fulfillment strategies that support their scale, whether they're managing operations in-house or ready to expand globally."

From small business operators to brands shipping thousands of orders a month, this collaboration helps eCommerce sellers avoid missteps, save time, and grow with confidence.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify their logistics and scale with confidence. The platform provides powerful tools for shipping, inventory management, multichannel fulfillment, and dropshipping, all from a single dashboard. Designed for small to medium-sized businesses, Ordoro offers enterprise-grade capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com

