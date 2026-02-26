Ordoro and ShipperHQ Partner to Guide Merchants Toward Smarter Shipping Strategies

This partnership is about guiding merchants toward what's best for their business, not just what fits into a software stack. Post this

How this benefits eCommerce merchants:

Complementary Expertise for Smarter Shipping Decisions - ShipperHQ and Ordoro bring different strengths to the table. By sharing insights from their respective areas of focus, they are better positioned to help eCommerce merchants choose smarter shipping strategies that match their stage of growth and operations.

Helping Merchants Avoid Operational Growing Pains - Shipping challenges change as a business grows. This partnership is about helping merchants recognize when it's time to evolve their shipping strategy and guiding them toward the right resources to support that change.

Building Awareness Instead of Pushing Features - This collaboration focuses on education and visibility rather than product integration. Through co-marketing and shared content, Ordoro and ShipperHQ aim to spotlight common eCommerce pain points and offer guidance on how merchants can overcome them.

"Shipping is a strategic decision, not just a technical one," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This partnership is about guiding merchants toward what's best for their business, not just what fits into a software stack."

"We're excited to work alongside Ordoro to help more merchants find the right fit for their shipping setup," said the ShipperHQ team. "When platforms collaborate with a merchant-first mindset, everyone wins."

For merchants facing shipping challenges at any stage, this collaboration provides a trusted path to clearer decisions and stronger operations.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify their logistics and scale with confidence. The platform provides powerful tools for shipping, inventory management, multichannel fulfillment, and dropshipping, all from a single dashboard. Designed for small to medium sized businesses, Ordoro offers enterprise grade capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About ShipperHQ

ShipperHQ is a leading eCommerce shipping and checkout experience platform that helps merchants optimize their shipping strategy and deliver transparent, accurate shipping options to customers. Trusted by thousands of brands worldwide, ShipperHQ gives online retailers full control over live carrier rates, delivery dates, custom shipping rules, and flexible fulfillment options. Based in Austin, Texas, ShipperHQ supports merchants of all sizes across major eCommerce platforms. Learn more at www.shipperhq.com.

