Ordoro and Shippo Launch Native Integration to Simplify eCommerce Shipping and Operations

New integration brings Shippo's multi-carrier shipping platform into Ordoro, giving merchants a more connected way to manage shipping, fulfillment, inventory, and warehouse operations.
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading eCommerce operations platform, and Shippo, a leading shipping platform for modern eCommerce, today announced a new native integration that brings Shippo's multi-carrier shipping capabilities directly into the Ordoro platform. The integration enables merchants to compare shipping rates, purchase labels, manage insurance, and automate fulfillment without leaving Ordoro.
As eCommerce businesses grow, managing fulfillment across multiple systems becomes increasingly complex. Merchants need access to more carrier options without disrupting the operational workflows that keep their businesses running. Through this integration, Ordoro customers gain access to Shippo's network of 40+ global carriers, discounted shipping rates, bring-your-own carrier accounts, and real-time rate shopping, all within the workflows they already use to manage inventory, purchasing, warehouse operations, and fulfillment.
The partnership also expands what's possible for Shippo customers. Businesses using Shippo that have outgrown shipping-only workflows can now connect with Ordoro to manage inventory, purchasing, kitting, warehouse operations, dropshipping, and order fulfillment alongside Shippo's shipping platform. Together, the integration gives merchants the flexibility to pair best-in-class shipping with robust eCommerce operations as their businesses grow.
"Our goal has always been to simplify eCommerce operations so merchants can focus on growing their businesses," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro. "By partnering with Shippo, we're giving our customers greater shipping flexibility while allowing them to continue managing inventory, purchasing, fulfillment, and warehouse operations from one platform. It's a powerful combination that helps merchants scale with confidence."
Key benefits of the integration include:
- Access to Shippo's network of 40+ global carriers directly within Ordoro
- Bring your own carrier accounts or use Shippo's discounted shipping rates
- Compare real-time shipping rates and generate labels without leaving Ordoro
- Purchase shipping insurance and create manifests as part of the shipping workflow
- Automatically sync tracking information back to supported sales channels
- Manage inventory, purchasing, warehouse operations, kitting, and dropshipping from one connected platform
The Shippo integration is available today for Ordoro customers. Merchants can connect their Shippo account through Ordoro's carrier settings using a secure OAuth connection and begin shipping in minutes.
To learn more about the Shippo + Ordoro integration, visit: https://info.ordoro.com/shippo-integration
About Ordoro
Ordoro is an eCommerce operations platform built for growing merchants shipping 10 to 10,000 orders per month. With modular applications for shipping, inventory management, and dropshipping, Ordoro helps businesses simplify fulfillment, automate operations, and scale with confidence. www.ordoro.com
About Shippo
Shippo is a multi-carrier shipping platform that helps eCommerce businesses connect to 40+ global carriers, compare shipping rates, purchase labels, automate shipping workflows, and deliver exceptional post-purchase experiences. www.goshippo.com
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
SOURCE Ordoro
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