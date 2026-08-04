Ordoro and Shippo Launch Native Integration to Simplify eCommerce Shipping and Operations

By partnering with Shippo, we're giving our customers greater shipping flexibility while allowing them to continue managing inventory, purchasing, fulfillment, and warehouse operations from one platform. Post this

The partnership also expands what's possible for Shippo customers. Businesses using Shippo that have outgrown shipping-only workflows can now connect with Ordoro to manage inventory, purchasing, kitting, warehouse operations, dropshipping, and order fulfillment alongside Shippo's shipping platform. Together, the integration gives merchants the flexibility to pair best-in-class shipping with robust eCommerce operations as their businesses grow.

"Our goal has always been to simplify eCommerce operations so merchants can focus on growing their businesses," said Jagath Narayan, CEO of Ordoro. "By partnering with Shippo, we're giving our customers greater shipping flexibility while allowing them to continue managing inventory, purchasing, fulfillment, and warehouse operations from one platform. It's a powerful combination that helps merchants scale with confidence."

Key benefits of the integration include:

Access to Shippo's network of 40+ global carriers directly within Ordoro

Bring your own carrier accounts or use Shippo's discounted shipping rates

Compare real-time shipping rates and generate labels without leaving Ordoro

Purchase shipping insurance and create manifests as part of the shipping workflow

Automatically sync tracking information back to supported sales channels

Manage inventory, purchasing, warehouse operations, kitting, and dropshipping from one connected platform

The Shippo integration is available today for Ordoro customers. Merchants can connect their Shippo account through Ordoro's carrier settings using a secure OAuth connection and begin shipping in minutes.

To learn more about the Shippo + Ordoro integration, visit: https://info.ordoro.com/shippo-integration

About Ordoro

Ordoro is an eCommerce operations platform built for growing merchants shipping 10 to 10,000 orders per month. With modular applications for shipping, inventory management, and dropshipping, Ordoro helps businesses simplify fulfillment, automate operations, and scale with confidence. www.ordoro.com

About Shippo

Shippo is a multi-carrier shipping platform that helps eCommerce businesses connect to 40+ global carriers, compare shipping rates, purchase labels, automate shipping workflows, and deliver exceptional post-purchase experiences. www.goshippo.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro