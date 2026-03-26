Ordoro and SPS Commerce Partner to Support High-Growth Amazon and Walmart Brands

"Marketplace growth introduces new layers of financial and operational complexity." Post this

SPS Commerce provides intelligent solutions to help brands connect, orchestrate, and optimize their supply chains, including revenue recovery. SPS Revenue Recovery helps brands identify, recover, and prevent lost revenue, strengthening retailer compliance while protecting margin, whether teams supply retailers, operate as marketplace sellers, or both. SPS Commerce recently acquired Carbon6, further expanding its capabilities in supporting marketplace sellers.

Ordoro complements that financial visibility with operational infrastructure, offering multichannel inventory management, shipping automation, and fulfillment workflows that help brands maintain control as order volume increases. Growing Amazon and Walmart brands benefit from this partnership by gaining the ability to:

Recover Lost Revenue - SPS Commerce helps brands recover revenue tied to retailer deductions, compliance fines, and Amazon marketplace reimbursement opportunities.





Strengthen Operational Discipline - Ordoro equips brands with the tools to manage inventory, shipping, and order workflows efficiently across high order volumes.





Support at a Critical Growth Stage - Together, the two companies aim to provide guidance for brands transitioning from early traction to operational maturity in competitive marketplace environments.

"Marketplace growth introduces new layers of financial and operational complexity," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "By working alongside SPS Commerce, we can help brands protect their margins while building stronger operational foundations."

Nicollete Lopes, Director of Strategic Partnerships at SPS Commerce, added, "As Amazon and Walmart sellers scale, visibility into revenue loss patterns becomes increasingly important."

Together, Ordoro and SPS Commerce aim to provide growing Amazon and Walmart brands with greater clarity, stronger operational control, and improved margin protection as they scale.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce brands streamline shipping, inventory management, multichannel fulfillment, and dropshipping from a single platform. Designed for growing businesses, Ordoro delivers enterprise-grade operational control without enterprise-level complexity. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. Over 50,000 recurring revenue customers in retail, grocery, distribution, supply, manufacturing, and logistics are using SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 100 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

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SOURCE Ordoro