Ordoro and SureDone Team Up to Help eCommerce Sellers Sell, Ship, and Scale with Ease

Why This Matters for eCommerce Sellers

Seamless Shipping and Fulfillment with Ordoro – Automate shipping, keep inventory accurate, and process orders with ease.

Simplified Multichannel Selling with SureDone –List and sync products across Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, and more, and automate connections with suppliers and internal systems—without the extra steps.

Strategies and Resources to Scale Your Business – Together, Ordoro and SureDone are equipping sellers with the tools and knowledge to expand efficiently.



"At Ordoro, we're all about helping eCommerce businesses operate smoothly and scale successfully," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "By working with SureDone, we're making it even easier for sellers to manage their inventory, orders, and shipping across multiple channels—all from a single, efficient workflow."

"Our midmarket and enterprise customers choose SureDone to simplify sophisticated workflows and scale confidently," said Chris Labatt-Simon, COO of SureDone. "Ordoro's expertise in shipping and inventory management adds another powerful dimension, strengthening our middleware solution and making it even easier for sellers to streamline their entire eCommerce operation."

With SureDone's expertise in multichannel listing, automation and broad supplier and system integrations, and Ordoro's strengths in shipping and fulfillment, this collaboration is designed to give online sellers a more seamless way to manage their entire eCommerce operation. By bringing these two powerful solutions together, sellers can spend less time juggling platforms and more time focusing on growth.

This collaboration brings two essential eCommerce solutions together, providing sellers with the technology and insights they need to scale their businesses without unnecessary complexity.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been the go-to platform for eCommerce merchants looking to streamline shipping, inventory, and fulfillment. With deep integrations, automation tools, and enterprise-level capabilities at an SMB-friendly price, Ordoro helps businesses scale without the stress. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About SureDone

SureDone is a leading multichannel eCommerce platform that enables businesses to list, manage, and automate their products and inventory across Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Shopify, and more while connecting to suppliers and internal systems. Designed as middleware for midmarket and enterprise sellers, SureDone simplifies complex workflows, allowing businesses to focus on growth instead of operations. Learn more at www.suredone.com.

