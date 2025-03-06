Ordoro and Syncware Partner to Revolutionize eCommerce Operations for SMBs

"We're thrilled to partner with Syncware to deliver an integrated solution that simplifies back-office operations and enhances the eCommerce experience," Post this

Simplified Integration and Automation: Syncware's integration platform enables automation between eCommerce platforms including retailer EDI accounting systems, and other back-office tools, simplifying order operations.

Efficient Inventory and Order Management: Ordoro's tools help businesses manage inventory, automate order fulfillment, and optimize shipping workflows, providing SMBs with the operational control they need to succeed.

Seamless Data Flow: Together, the two platforms provide a unified experience, reducing the need for manual data entry and allowing businesses to focus on growth.

Unlocking New Possibilities with Powerful Integrations Through Syncware, Ordoro users can now seamlessly connect with key platforms, including:

Mirakl – Automate order and inventory syncing across multiple Mirakl-powered marketplaces, expanding your reach without increasing manual work.

Faire – Simplify wholesale order management by syncing orders and inventory with the Faire marketplace.

ShipBob – Sync orders and inventory with ShipBob's fulfillment network, ensuring real-time stock updates and faster shipping.

NetSuite – Connect Ordoro with NetSuite's ERP system to unify inventory, accounting, and order management in one streamlined workflow.

MarketTime – Streamline B2B order processing and inventory management for brands and sales reps using MarketTime's platform.

ApparelMagic – Keep inventory and orders in sync between Ordoro and this powerful ERP solution for fashion and apparel brands.

"We're thrilled to partner with Syncware to deliver an integrated solution that simplifies back-office operations and enhances the eCommerce experience," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This collaboration enables businesses to automate critical processes, increase operational efficiency, and scale effortlessly."

This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Ordoro and Syncware to empower eCommerce merchants with the tools they need to grow and succeed. Together, both companies are providing SMBs with an integrated solution that reduces operational complexity and drives growth.

"By teaming up with Ordoro, we can expand Ordoro's powerful solution by connecting with more sales channels and back-office systems, automating processes and enhancing efficiency," said Gregg Greenberg, CEO at Syncware. "Together, we're providing businesses with the tools they need to operate smarter, scale faster, and focus on what matters most—growth."

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage their operations efficiently. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities—inventory management, shipping, and fulfillment solutions—without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Syncware

Syncware is a cloud-based integration platform designed to connect eCommerce platforms with back-office systems such as accounting, ERP, and fulfillment solutions. By automating order operations workflow, Syncware helps multichannel brands eliminate manual tasks, saving them thousands of hours and enabling them to focus on growth. Learn more at www.syncware.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512-271-9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

