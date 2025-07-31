Ordoro and Zappy Partner to Expand Smart Shipping Solutions for eCommerce Merchants

We're excited to collaborate with Zappy to support eCommerce merchants with practical tools and guidance for shipping smarter. Post this

Smarter Shipping Strategies: Zappy helps merchants optimize local delivery in New Zealand and Australia through a network of regional couriers, while Ordoro centralizes global order and inventory management.

Flexible Fulfillment Planning: With each platform focusing on a different part of the fulfillment process, merchants can tailor their approach based on where their customers are.

Operational Efficiency: Merchants gain insights and practical guidance on how to use the right tools for the right regions without adding complexity to their workflows.

Real-World Resources: Co-branded content, promotional campaigns, and expert-led events will showcase best practices for shipping smarter at scale.

This collaboration empowers merchants to ship with more confidence, streamline regional and international logistics, and build sustainable, scalable fulfillment operations.

"We're excited to collaborate with Zappy to support eCommerce merchants with practical tools and guidance for shipping smarter," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "This gives businesses the clarity and flexibility they need to scale."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by both companies to help small and mid-sized eCommerce businesses operate more efficiently and compete at a higher level.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify eCommerce operations. Built for small to medium-sized businesses, Ordoro's platform provides powerful tools for inventory management, shipping automation, and order fulfillment—all from a single dashboard. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Zappy

Zappy is a leading multi-carrier shipping platform based in New Zealand, connecting merchants to a broad network of regional couriers and eCommerce tools. With features for label printing, pickups, real-time tracking, and analytics, Zappy helps businesses deliver with confidence. Learn more at www.zappy.nz.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512-750-2298, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

SOURCE Ordoro