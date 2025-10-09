Ordoro and Zing Announce Partnership to Help Merchants Build Fast and Ship Smarter

Partnering with Zing gives our community access to top-tier dev talent and digital growth expertise, while we continue to handle the operational heavy lifting. Post this

Key benefits of the partnership include:

End to End Enablement - Zing helps brands launch beautiful, conversion-optimized stores and mobile apps. Ordoro powers the inventory, shipping, and order management behind the scenes.

Growth Support Across the Stack - From development to delivery, merchants can rely on both platforms to grow with less friction and more focus. Educational content and resources are also in the works to fuel long-term success.

Customer-Centric Service - Merchants benefit from a seamless handoff between technical and operational solutions. No more piecing things together — just real support from real humans.

Real-World Success Stories - Joint case studies and customer spotlights will showcase how merchants using both platforms see measurable results and sustainable growth.

"Our merchants aren't just looking for tools. They're looking for smart partners who can help them scale every aspect of their business," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "Partnering with Zing gives our community access to top-tier dev talent and digital growth expertise, while we continue to handle the operational heavy lifting."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to serving growing eCommerce brands with flexible, founder-friendly tech and the real humans behind it all. With plans for webinars, content collaborations, and co-branded campaigns, Ordoro and Zing are making it easier for merchants to build, ship, and scale with confidence.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants streamline their shipping, inventory, and fulfillment workflows. Designed for small to medium-sized eCommerce businesses, Ordoro acts as a central hub connecting all your sales channels, warehouses, and shipping carriers. The platform provides enterprise-level tools without the enterprise price tag. Learn more atwww.ordoro.com.

About Zing

Zing is a full-service digital growth partner, offering custom software development, mobile and web app builds, and performance marketing for ambitious brands. Based in Austin, Zing combines cutting-edge tech with real-world startup know-how to help businesses grow faster, smarter, and with purpose. Learn more atwww.myzing.io.

