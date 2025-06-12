Ordoro Announces Integration with Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD)

New functionality allows ecommerce sellers to manage AWD, FBA, and FBM inventory from a single platform.
AUSTIN, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, today announced an integration with Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD), expanding fulfillment capabilities for multichannel merchants. AWD enables sellers to store and distribute products across Amazon's logistics network for both Amazon and non-Amazon sales channels.
With this update, Ordoro becomes one of the first eCommerce platforms to offer integrated support for AWD. Sellers can now view AWD inventory alongside their FBA, FBM, and third-party warehouse locations. This gives them a centralized command center to manage stock, route orders, and fulfill faster across all channels.
Key benefits include:
- Unified Inventory Management: Track inventory levels across AWD, FBA, and FBM in real time—directly within the Ordoro dashboard.
- Smarter Order Routing: Automatically send orders to the most efficient fulfillment location based on channel, cost, or shipping speed.
- FBA Order Routing: Route eligible orders to FBA for fulfillment using Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment.
- Workflow Automation: Leverage Ordoro's automation rules, shipping rate comparisons, and pick-pack workflows to streamline fulfillment across multiple warehouses.
- Multichannel Flexibility: Connect your sales channels to simplify backend logistics without losing control over where and how you ship.
"With support for AWD, our users gain even more flexibility and visibility while staying in complete control of their operations," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "It's a major step forward in helping merchants streamline fulfillment across multiple channels without being tied to a single logistics provider."
This update is part of Ordoro's broader initiative to empower eCommerce brands with smarter, more scalable fulfillment tools. Supporting the full spectrum of inventory, shipping, and automation needs across multichannel workflows.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce businesses streamline operations. Built for small to medium-sized merchants, Ordoro offers powerful inventory, order, and shipping management tools all in one platform. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
SOURCE Ordoro
Share this article