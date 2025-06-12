Ordoro Announces Integration with Amazon Warehousing & Distribution (AWD)

Merchants need flexibility. AWD gives them a new tool and Ordoro puts it all in one place. Post this

Key benefits include:

Unified Inventory Management: Track inventory levels across AWD, FBA, and FBM in real time—directly within the Ordoro dashboard.

Smarter Order Routing: Automatically send orders to the most efficient fulfillment location based on channel, cost, or shipping speed.

FBA Order Routing: Route eligible orders to FBA for fulfillment using Amazon's Multi-Channel Fulfillment.

Workflow Automation: Leverage Ordoro's automation rules, shipping rate comparisons, and pick-pack workflows to streamline fulfillment across multiple warehouses.

Multichannel Flexibility: Connect your sales channels to simplify backend logistics without losing control over where and how you ship.

"With support for AWD, our users gain even more flexibility and visibility while staying in complete control of their operations," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "It's a major step forward in helping merchants streamline fulfillment across multiple channels without being tied to a single logistics provider."

This update is part of Ordoro's broader initiative to empower eCommerce brands with smarter, more scalable fulfillment tools. Supporting the full spectrum of inventory, shipping, and automation needs across multichannel workflows.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce businesses streamline operations. Built for small to medium-sized merchants, Ordoro offers powerful inventory, order, and shipping management tools all in one platform. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro