Ordoro Announces Launch of Amazon Shipping V2 Integration

This new upgrade gives ecommerce merchants faster, easier access to Amazon's logistics network with no FBA required.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, today announced the launch of Version 2 (V2) of its Amazon Shipping integration, streamlining how merchants tap into Amazon's transportation network for non-Amazon orders.

With Amazon Shipping V2, eCommerce sellers using Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and other platforms can now ship orders through Amazon's reliable delivery network without extra account setup or FBA restrictions. All fully integrated inside the Ordoro dashboard.