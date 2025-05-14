Ordoro Announces Launch of Amazon Shipping V2 Integration

This new upgrade gives ecommerce merchants faster, easier access to Amazon's logistics network with no FBA required.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, today announced the launch of Version 2 (V2) of its Amazon Shipping integration, streamlining how merchants tap into Amazon's transportation network for non-Amazon orders.
With Amazon Shipping V2, eCommerce sellers using Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, and other platforms can now ship orders through Amazon's reliable delivery network without extra account setup or FBA restrictions. All fully integrated inside the Ordoro dashboard.
Key benefits include:
- No Extra Setup: Merchants selling on Amazon can authorize and ship in minutes, no additional onboarding required.
- Seamless Ordoro Integration: Create Amazon Shipping labels, manage tracking, automate workflows, and process shipments, all without leaving Ordoro.
- Faster, Flexible Shipping: Seven-day pickups, P.O. box deliveries, and no residential surcharges, using the same network that powers millions of Amazon deliveries.
- Smarter Fulfillment Workflows: Bulk process orders, automate routing, and simplify logistics across all channels with Ordoro's automation tools.
"Amazon Shipping V2 gives our users the best of both worlds. The speed and reliability of Amazon's logistics, combined with the flexibility and control of Ordoro," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "It's a huge step forward for merchants who want Amazon-grade delivery without being locked into a single platform."
This update is part of Ordoro's ongoing mission to empower eCommerce merchants with scalable, multichannel fulfillment tools. This gives sellers full control over inventory, shipping, and automation across their operations.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce businesses streamline operations. Built for small to medium-sized merchants, Ordoro offers powerful inventory, order, and shipping management tools—all in one platform. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
SOURCE Ordoro
