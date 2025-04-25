Ordoro Enhances B2B Fulfillment with MarketTime Integration

We're focused on helping merchants simplify and scale their operations, especially in the wholesale space. Post this

Key benefits include:

Automated Order Importing – MarketTime orders sync directly into Ordoro for fast, accurate processing

Inventory Control – Keep inventory levels in sync across all connected channels

Simplified Shipping – Fulfill wholesale orders using batch label printing, shipping presets, and discounted carrier rates

Smarter Dropshipping – Route orders to the right suppliers automatically and track fulfillment performance

"We're focused on helping merchants simplify and scale their operations, especially in the wholesale space," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "With the help of Syncware, our MarketTime integration gives brands and sales reps a smarter, more centralized way to manage B2B fulfillment."

This integration expands Ordoro's mission to serve growing merchants with the tools they need to automate, organize, and scale—no matter how many sales channels they manage.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce businesses streamline operations. Built for small to medium-sized merchants, Ordoro offers powerful inventory, order, and shipping management tools—all in one platform. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About MarketTime

MarketTime is a leading B2B wholesale platform providing order writing, eCommerce, and sales enablement tools for brands, agencies, and retailers. With mobile-friendly tools, real-time analytics, and customizable solutions, MarketTime helps businesses manage and grow their wholesale operations. Learn more at www.markettime.com.

About Syncware

Syncware is a cloud-based integration platform designed to connect eCommerce platforms with back-office systems such as accounting, ERP, and fulfillment solutions. By automating order operations workflow, Syncware helps multichannel brands eliminate manual tasks, saving them thousands of hours and enabling them to focus on growth. Learn more at www.syncware.com.

