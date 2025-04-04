Ordoro Expands Wholesale Capabilities with Faire Integration

Streamlining Wholesale Order Management for Growing Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, is excited to announce a new integration with Faire, the leading online wholesale marketplace—enabled through our integration partner Syncware.

With this update, Ordoro users can now sync Faire wholesale orders, inventory data, and fulfillment workflows—centralizing operations and reducing manual tasks.

Key benefits include:

Automated Order Syncing: Faire orders automatically flow into Ordoro via Syncware, eliminating the need for manual data entry.

Inventory Accuracy: Sync inventory between Faire and Ordoro in real time, keeping product counts aligned across all sales channels.

Streamlined Fulfillment: Use Ordoro's discounted shipping rates, batch processing, and automation rules to fulfill wholesale orders faster.

"Our merchants are constantly expanding into new channels, and Faire has become a key part of that journey," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "By working with our integration partner Syncware, we're able to offer seamless wholesale functionality without adding complexity."

This integration is part of Ordoro's broader initiative to simplify back-office operations for growing eCommerce brands by offering robust, API-powered connections to marketplaces, ERPs, and fulfillment platforms.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of eCommerce businesses streamline operations. Built for small to medium-sized merchants, Ordoro offers powerful inventory, order, and shipping management tools—all in one platform. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Faire

Faire is the leading online wholesale marketplace connecting independent brands with local retailers around the world. With a mission to help small businesses thrive, Faire offers flexible payment terms, easy reordering, and a curated selection of products across categories. Learn more at www.faire.com.

About Syncware

Syncware is a cloud-based integration platform designed to connect eCommerce platforms with back-office systems such as accounting, ERP, and fulfillment solutions. By automating order operations workflow, Syncware helps multichannel brands eliminate manual tasks, saving them thousands of hours and enabling them to focus on growth. Learn more at www.syncware.com

