Ordoro Introduces Saved Filters to Simplify Order Management Workflows

Saved Filters gives merchants a simple way to organize their workflows, reduce clicks, and get to the information they need faster. Post this

"Managing orders efficiently often comes down to eliminating repetitive tasks," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and co-founder of Ordoro. "Saved Filters gives merchants a simple way to organize their workflows, reduce clicks, and get to the information they need faster."

Saved Filters include:

The ability to save custom order filter combinations for future use

One-click access to frequently used order views

Company-wide visibility so teams can work from the same saved views

Built-in management tools to edit, update, or remove saved filters as workflows evolve

Permission controls that allow administrators to manage filter creation and maintenance

Whether merchants are tracking dropshipments, managing fulfillment queues, monitoring tagged orders, or reviewing specific order segments, Saved Filters makes it easier to access relevant orders without repeatedly configuring filters.

By reducing repetitive setup and improving workflow consistency, Saved Filters helps teams spend less time navigating order lists and more time fulfilling orders, serving customers, and growing their businesses. Saved Filters is available now in Ordoro.

To learn more about Saved Filters and how it can help simplify order management workflows, visit: https://blog.ordoro.com/2026/06/10/saved-filters-order-management-workflow/

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants streamline their shipping, inventory, and fulfillment workflows. Designed for small to medium-sized eCommerce businesses, Ordoro acts as a central hub connecting all your sales channels, warehouses, and shipping carriers. The platform provides enterprise-level tools without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at Ordoro.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

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SOURCE Ordoro