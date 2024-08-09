Ordoro Inventory Announces Shopify Shipping Compatibility

"We recognized that more and more merchants are relying on Shopify Shipping, and we believe that all those merchants should also benefit from Ordoro's powerful inventory management, regardless of what software they use for creating shipping labels." Post this

Auto-syncing stock levels across all sales channels

Automated low-stock alerts

Efficient purchase orders and goods receipts

Comprehensive kitting and bundling

Detailed bill of materials and manufacturing orders

More Shopify sellers than ever can now improve their business operations with Ordoro's inventory management app—regardless of how they fulfill their orders. This also includes compatibility with various shipping software, such as ShipStation, ShipRush, and DesktopShipper.

"Ordoro has been a dedicated Shopify partner for over a decade. We were one of the first apps in the Shopify App Store, and we've consistently provided advanced solutions for the logistics and warehouse management side of ecommerce," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We recognized that more and more merchants are relying on Shopify Shipping, and we believe that all those merchants should also benefit from Ordoro's powerful inventory management, regardless of what software they use for creating shipping labels."

Ordoro Inventory app is available to Shopify merchants through the Shopify appstore, or directly through the www.ordoro.com website.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been committed to helping thousands of online merchants improve their ecommerce logistics and operations across multiple sales channels, all in one place. Designed to be a simple solution for complex ecommerce problems, Ordoro empowers small to medium-sized retailers to operate like large-scale enterprises, but at a fraction of the cost. Discover more at www.ordoro.com.

Media Contact

Jagath Narayan, Ordoro Inc, 1 5125658296, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro Inc