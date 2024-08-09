Ordoro Inventory Announces Shopify Shipping Compatibility

Integration Empowers Retailers with Advanced Inventory Syncing, Multi-Channel Selling, and Automation
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, Inc., a leading innovator in Inventory, Shipping, and Dropshipping management software, proudly announces that its advanced Inventory Management app is now fully compatible with Shopify Shipping.
Ecommerce retailers on Shopify can now use Ordoro's powerful inventory management capabilities alongside Shopify Shipping to ensure seamless synchronization of inventory levels across their sales channels and warehouses. This integration offers a suite of powerful features designed to streamline and enhance ecommerce operations:
- Auto-syncing stock levels across all sales channels
- Automated low-stock alerts
- Efficient purchase orders and goods receipts
- Comprehensive kitting and bundling
- Detailed bill of materials and manufacturing orders
More Shopify sellers than ever can now improve their business operations with Ordoro's inventory management app—regardless of how they fulfill their orders. This also includes compatibility with various shipping software, such as ShipStation, ShipRush, and DesktopShipper.
"Ordoro has been a dedicated Shopify partner for over a decade. We were one of the first apps in the Shopify App Store, and we've consistently provided advanced solutions for the logistics and warehouse management side of ecommerce," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We recognized that more and more merchants are relying on Shopify Shipping, and we believe that all those merchants should also benefit from Ordoro's powerful inventory management, regardless of what software they use for creating shipping labels."
Ordoro Inventory app is available to Shopify merchants through the Shopify appstore, or directly through the www.ordoro.com website.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has been committed to helping thousands of online merchants improve their ecommerce logistics and operations across multiple sales channels, all in one place. Designed to be a simple solution for complex ecommerce problems, Ordoro empowers small to medium-sized retailers to operate like large-scale enterprises, but at a fraction of the cost. Discover more at www.ordoro.com.
