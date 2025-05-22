Ordoro Launches Integration with ReturnZap to Simplify Returns and Post-Purchase Operations

This integration brings together two best-in-class tools to handle both sides of the eCommerce experience—fulfillment and returns. Post this

Automated Return Management: Create, track, and manage returns initiated in ReturnZap directly within the Ordoro dashboard.

Inventory Accuracy: Automatically update inventory levels in Ordoro as return shipments are received and processed.

Improved Order Visibility: Link returns back to original orders and streamline communication across systems.

Faster Refunds & Exchanges: Accelerate the post-purchase experience with automated status updates and actionable insights.

"This integration brings together two best-in-class tools to handle both sides of the eCommerce experience—fulfillment and returns," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We're giving merchants more control, more automation, and a better way to scale."

With Ordoro and ReturnZap now working together, eCommerce brands can offer a smoother, more transparent returns process while maintaining backend efficiency through automated inventory, shipping, and order management.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage inventory, shipping, and fulfillment. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About ReturnZap

ReturnZap is a leading returns and exchange management platform for Shopify. Designed to enhance the post-purchase experience, ReturnZap offers a suite of tools to give merchants complete control over their returns experience. ReturnZap offers advanced automation, flexible policies and rules, and robust analytics. Over 950 Shopify merchants trust ReturnZap to keep their customers coming back. Learn more at www.returnzap.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ordoro