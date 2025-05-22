Ordoro Launches Integration with ReturnZap to Simplify Returns and Post-Purchase Operations

Merchants can now connect ReturnZap's return automation with Ordoro's shipping and inventory tools for a streamlined eCommerce workflow.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading provider of eCommerce operations software, is excited to announce a new integration with ReturnZap, a top-rated returns and exchanges platform built for Shopify. This powerful partnership allows merchants to unify their fulfillment and returns workflows, making it easier than ever to manage post-purchase operations from end to end.
Key benefits of the integration include:
- Automated Return Management: Create, track, and manage returns initiated in ReturnZap directly within the Ordoro dashboard.
- Inventory Accuracy: Automatically update inventory levels in Ordoro as return shipments are received and processed.
- Improved Order Visibility: Link returns back to original orders and streamline communication across systems.
- Faster Refunds & Exchanges: Accelerate the post-purchase experience with automated status updates and actionable insights.
"This integration brings together two best-in-class tools to handle both sides of the eCommerce experience—fulfillment and returns," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We're giving merchants more control, more automation, and a better way to scale."
With Ordoro and ReturnZap now working together, eCommerce brands can offer a smoother, more transparent returns process while maintaining backend efficiency through automated inventory, shipping, and order management.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage inventory, shipping, and fulfillment. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
About ReturnZap
ReturnZap is a leading returns and exchange management platform for Shopify. Designed to enhance the post-purchase experience, ReturnZap offers a suite of tools to give merchants complete control over their returns experience. ReturnZap offers advanced automation, flexible policies and rules, and robust analytics. Over 950 Shopify merchants trust ReturnZap to keep their customers coming back. Learn more at www.returnzap.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected], https://www.ordoro.com/
SOURCE Ordoro
Share this article