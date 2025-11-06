Ordoro Launches Native Integration with Miva to Power Smarter Shipping and Inventory for Growing eCommerce Brands

"Miva and Ordoro share a common goal, helping merchants grow smarter. This integration gives online sellers a seamless way to manage every part of their business, from the storefront to the shipping dock, without adding complexity," added Brennan Heyde, VP of Payments & Strategic Partners at Miva. Post this

Key benefits of the integration include:

Seamless Order Sync: Orders placed through Miva flow directly into Ordoro for fast, accurate fulfillment

Inventory Control Across Channels: Keep stock levels synced in real time across multiple sales channels and warehouses

Automated Shipping Options: Access discounted USPS, UPS, and FedEx rates or use your own carrier accounts with customizable rules

B2B and High-SKU Support: Handle complex product catalogs, regulated goods, and multi-warehouse workflows

Dropshipping Simplified: Automatically route orders to suppliers or distributors based on your fulfillment logic

"This integration represents a major milestone for us, not just because Miva is a powerhouse platform, but because we built it ourselves," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "It is a robust, scalable connection designed for the complexities today's merchants face, from 500 to 50 million in GMV."

"Miva and Ordoro share a common goal, helping merchants grow smarter. This integration gives online sellers a seamless way to manage every part of their business, from the storefront to the shipping dock, without adding complexity," added Brennan Heyde, VP of Payments & Strategic Partners at Miva."

Tailored for growing businesses moving beyond spreadsheets, the Ordoro and Miva integration supports sellers of all sizes including those in regulated industries like alcohol or ammunition and high-SKU verticals like automotive.

Whether you are shipping 500 orders a year or managing tens of thousands across multiple channels, Ordoro now brings post-purchase peace of mind to the Miva ecosystem.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has helped thousands of online merchants simplify their logistics and scale with confidence. The platform provides powerful tools for shipping, inventory management, multichannel fulfillment, and dropshipping, all from a single dashboard. Designed for small to medium-sized businesses, Ordoro offers enterprise-grade capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more atwww.ordoro.com.

About Miva

Miva is the commerce platform of choice for scaling and enterprise merchants. Known for its flexibility, speed, and robust customization options, Miva empowers brands to build high-performing, fully tailored online storefronts. From B2C to B2B and everything in between, Miva helps merchants sell more efficiently and sustainably. Learn more at www.miva.com.

