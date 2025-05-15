Ordoro named one of Austin's Best Places to Work for 2025 by the Austin Business Journal, highlighting its team-first culture,

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, has been recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of Austin's Best Places to Work for 2025. This annual award honors Central Texas companies that prioritize strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and long-term team success.

The recognition is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, highlighting Ordoro's commitment to creating a positive, supportive, and growth-focused work environment.