Ordoro Named One of Austin's Best Places to Work for 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leader in eCommerce logistics and inventory management, has been recognized by the Austin Business Journal as one of Austin's Best Places to Work for 2025. This annual award honors Central Texas companies that prioritize strong workplace culture, employee engagement, and long-term team success.
The recognition is based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, highlighting Ordoro's commitment to creating a positive, supportive, and growth-focused work environment.
Key Highlights:
- Long-Term Team Loyalty – Many of Ordoro's employees have been with the company for years, some over a decade, creating unmatched consistency and expertise for customers.
- Culture of Growth and Autonomy – Team members are encouraged to take initiative, explore new ideas, and grow their skillsets across departments.
- Customer Impact Through Stability – With such long tenure and cross-functional collaboration, customers benefit from working with a team that knows the platform and their business, inside and out.
"This recognition is a reflection of our people," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "We've built a culture where people can grow, stay, and do their best work. Our customers feel that in every interaction."
Ordoro's team-driven approach supports thousands of eCommerce merchants with order management, shipping, and inventory tools built to scale. The Best Places to Work award underscores how a strong internal culture leads to stronger, more consistent customer outcomes.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has helped online merchants streamline their operations with a unified platform for shipping, inventory, and order management. Designed for growing eCommerce businesses, Ordoro empowers sellers to scale without the chaos—offering enterprise-level tools with a small-business soul. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
