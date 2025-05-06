Ordoro Partners with ConstaCloud to Expand eCommerce Integration Capabilities

ConstaCloud's AppConnect platform will power new integrations to give Ordoro users more automation and flexibility across their tech stack.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading provider of eCommerce operations software, is excited to announce a new partnership with ConstaCloud, a technology company known for delivering robust integration solutions for online merchants. Through this collaboration, Ordoro will expand its integration capabilities using ConstaCloud's AppConnect platform.
The partnership enables Ordoro to roll out new integrations more efficiently, helping merchants connect their tools, streamline workflows, and eliminate manual processes.
Key benefits of the ConstaCloud powered integration include:
- Faster Integration Launches: Rapidly deploy new channel connections.
- Streamlined Data Sync: Automate order, inventory, and shipping data between Ordoro and external platforms.
- Workflow Automation: Cut down on manual tasks with custom rule-based workflows.
- Scalable Infrastructure: Support growing businesses with seamless backend connectivity.
"Working with ConstaCloud allows us to offer even more flexibility and automation to our users." said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro.
With ConstaCloud, Ordoro merchants can take control of their operations, simplify backend complexity, and focus on growing their business.
About Ordoro
Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage inventory, shipping, and fulfillment. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.
About ConstaCloud
ConstaCloud is a technology company specializing in eCommerce integrations and automation. With a focus on creating seamless connections between marketplaces, platforms, and operational tools, ConstaCloud helps merchants streamline their workflows and scale with confidence. Their robust integration solutions are trusted by growing businesses to eliminate manual processes, improve data accuracy, and simplify backend operations. Learn more at www.constacloud.com.
Media Contact
Jennifer Lozano, Ordoro, 1 512.271.9453, [email protected]
SOURCE Ordoro
Share this article