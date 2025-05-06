Ordoro Partners with ConstaCloud to Expand eCommerce Integration Capabilities

ConstaCloud's AppConnect platform will power new integrations to give Ordoro users more automation and flexibility across their tech stack.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ordoro, a leading provider of eCommerce operations software, is excited to announce a new partnership with ConstaCloud, a technology company known for delivering robust integration solutions for online merchants. Through this collaboration, Ordoro will expand its integration capabilities using ConstaCloud's AppConnect platform.

The partnership enables Ordoro to roll out new integrations more efficiently, helping merchants connect their tools, streamline workflows, and eliminate manual processes.