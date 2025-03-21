Ordoro Teams Up with Mirakl to Make Marketplace Selling Smoother Than Ever

Marketplace selling is rapidly expanding, and merchants need tools that make fulfillment and inventory management effortless. Post this

Automated Order Management – Orders from Mirakl marketplaces flow directly into Ordoro, eliminating manual data entry.

Real-Time Inventory Sync – Prevent overselling with inventory updates across Mirakl and other sales channels.

Streamlined Fulfillment & Shipping – Use Ordoro's discounted shipping rates and automation tools for faster, more cost-effective fulfillment.

Scalability Without Complexity – Sell on multiple Mirakl marketplaces while managing everything from one central platform.

"Marketplace selling is rapidly expanding, and merchants need tools that make fulfillment and inventory management effortless," said Jagath Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of Ordoro. "Through this partnership, we're giving sellers on Mirakl a powerful way to automate their operations and scale their businesses seamlessly."

By integrating Ordoro's robust fulfillment and inventory tools with Mirakl's marketplace ecosystem via Syncware, merchants can simplify operations, reduce manual work, and focus on growing their business. This collaboration further reinforces Ordoro's commitment to empowering eCommerce sellers with the automation they need to thrive in today's fast-paced digital marketplace.

About Ordoro

Since 2010, Ordoro has been dedicated to simplifying eCommerce logistics for thousands of online merchants. Our platform seamlessly integrates with multiple sales channels, giving businesses one central hub to manage inventory, shipping, and fulfillment. Tailored for small to medium-sized retailers, Ordoro provides enterprise-level capabilities without the enterprise price tag. Learn more at www.ordoro.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the leading SaaS solution for marketplace and dropship platforms, powering online marketplaces for top retailers and B2B companies worldwide. With Mirakl, businesses can expand their product offerings, increase sales, and scale efficiently. Learn more at www.mirakl.com.

About Syncware

This integration is powered by Syncware, a platform that connects eCommerce businesses with marketplaces, ERPs, and fulfillment solutions. Syncware automates the data flow between Mirakl and Ordoro, ensuring a seamless experience for merchants. Learn more at www.syncware.com.

