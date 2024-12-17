Ordr Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Ryan Bott as Chief Executive Officer

"There's a massive untapped opportunity in how payment data can transform the live event experience and Ordr's platform changes that." Post this

Ordr's technology generates increased stadium revenue by arming teams with a unique payment data layer so they can accurately redesign the fan experience at sporting and entertainment events. The advanced payment processing platform also creates opportunities to open new revenue streams.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League have become the latest professional sports teams to partner with Ordr, integrating its advanced payment processing platform into their stadium operations.

"We continue to build our world-class leadership team, and Ryan's proven track record in scaling global organizations and driving record-breaking growth makes him the perfect leader to take Ordr to the next level," said Jade Chiles, Ordr co-founder and chief marketing officer. "With Ryan at the helm, we're poised to redefine the live event experience for fans and unlock unprecedented revenue opportunities for sports teams and entertainment venues worldwide."

"There's a massive untapped opportunity in how payment data can transform the live event experience," said Ryan Bott. "Teams are burdened with fragmented ticketing, concessions, and payments systems, leaving critical insights on the table. Ordr's platform changes that—it's built specifically for stadiums, consolidating payments into a seamless ecosystem that drives actionable insights, enhances fan satisfaction, and unlocks new revenue streams. With the number of teams now choosing Ordr, I'm thrilled to lead an organization that builds what teams need."

Ordr is the premier payment processing platform for the sports and entertainment industries. Its Simpl Payments solution designed for live events includes additional capabilities for point-of-sale, merchant services, kitchen management, self-ordering kiosks, mobile ordering and in-seat delivery technologies for stadiums, arenas, and other venues. Ordr provides innovative technology that enhances live event experiences for fans, operators, and teams. Learn more about Ordr's commitment to innovation and excellence at www.ordr.io.

