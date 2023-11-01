OREF/UConn Collaboration to Support The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering

"This new partnership is exciting [and] will advance clinical treatment and patient outcomes through novel research, and through translating findings directly to technologies helping people." Cato T. Laurencin, MD, PhD Post this

As part of the collaboration, the OREF will work to grow awareness of and support for The Cato T. Laurencin Institute as well as provide a mechanism for donors to give through the OREF website. "OREF is committed to improving care and outcomes for all patients, including those impacted by musculoskeletal injuries, illness or congenital issues affecting the limbs," noted OREF President Thomas P. Sculco, MD. "We are delighted to partner with Dr. Laurencin and The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering to support his important and breakthrough work."

Dr. Laurencin, the Chief Executive Officer of The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering, stated, "the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation and The Cato T. Laurencin Institute share a vision of producing leading edge research that ultimately translates to leading edge care of our patients. The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering represents a transdisciplinary effort integrating medicine, engineering, surgery, biology, physics, chemistry, and statistics/machine learning to enable a powerful platform for addressing scientific and medical problems in the regeneration and healing of complex tissues, organs, or organ systems. This new partnership is exciting. It will advance clinical treatment and patient outcomes through novel research, and through translating findings directly to technologies helping people."

To make a gift, visit the OREF website at https://www.oref.org/Laurencin. Funds raised through this partnership will support the core programs of The Cato T. Laurencin Institute and OREF's research mission. Ninety-five percent of each gift will be directed by OREF to the UConn Foundation, Inc to support The Cato T. Laurencin Institute programs and five percent will support OREF's research programs. Additional information about the UConn Foundation is available at https://www.foundation.uconn.edu/financial-information/

To learn more about The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering, visit OREF's website or the institute's website at https://health.uconn.edu/regenerative-engineering-institute/.

About the Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation

An independent 501(c)3 nonprofit, OREF strives to improve clinical care and patient outcomes by advancing innovative research, developing new investigators, and uniting the orthopaedic community in promoting musculoskeletal health. The Foundation raises funds to support research on diseases and injuries of bones, nerves, muscles, and tendons and to enhance clinical care leading to improved health, increased activity, and a better quality of life for patients. For more information, visit https://www.oref.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering at UConn

Founded by Cato T. Laurencin, MD, PhD, The Cato T. Laurencin Institute for Regenerative Engineering is a cross-university Institute focused on breakthrough technologies for complex tissue regeneration. For more information, visit https://health.uconn.edu/regenerative-engineering-institute/.

About the UConn Foundation

The UConn Foundation, Inc. is an independent, not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization that operates exclusively to promote the educational, scientific, cultural, research, and recreational objectives of the University of Connecticut. The Foundation does this by providing quality programs and services for its alumni and supporters, and by serving as the primary fundraising vehicle for the University. The Foundation solicits, administers, and invests private funds for the sole benefit of the University and its mission of pursuing excellence in teaching, research, and public service. For more information, visit http://www.foundation.uconn.edu or find us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

