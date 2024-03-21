Oregon-Based Psilocybin Experiences Company Odyssey Acquires Atman Retreat to Fortify its Standards of Care & Operations

"The need for these experiences is greater than ever, and I'm incredibly excited to bring our skills, knowledge, and experience to Odyssey, at what is now the new frontier." Post this

Nesmith-Beck founded Atman Retreat in 2018 to help people explore the full potential of the psychedelic experience, in all its healing, transformative, and transcendent qualities. One of the first legal psilocybin retreats, Atman hosted hundreds of participants from 2019-2023 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. A team of trained, experienced facilitators and a track record of exceptional participant experiences led Atman to quickly develop a reputation as one of the world's leading psilocybin retreat brands.

"Launching Atman in Jamaica allowed us to pioneer and refine our approach in a legal setting, gaining invaluable experience and building a trusted brand in the space. Atman's purpose has always been to increase access to safe, high quality psychedelic experiences. In light of this, joining Odyssey and transitioning operations to Oregon is a natural next step. Odyssey's thoughtful, considered approach aligns with our belief that to be maximally impactful, psychedelic work should be approached with intentionality and respect. The need for these experiences is greater than ever, and I'm incredibly excited to bring our skills, knowledge, and experience to Odyssey, at what is now the new frontier."

Odyssey founder Gabe Charalambides says about the acquisition: "When I first was introduced to Aaron and the Atman team, I immediately took note of and admired their grounded and professional approach to running retreats. Even in the midst of a psychedelic hype frenzy and venture capital bubble, Atman stayed focused on organic growth and a high quality end-to-end experience. As such, they have a pristine reputation, a breadth of knowledge and strong network of returning and potential customers who, under the Odyssey model, can now access these transformative experiences a little closer to home."

Odyssey's 3-night, 4-day retreats range from $3500-$6500. Upcoming retreat dates can be found here. Private sessions range from $3500-$5000 and can be booked here.

