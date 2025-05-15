Oregon Business Law Firm, Structure Law Group, LLP, Welcomes Business Attorney Sean Badgley

"We're thrilled to have Sean join our Oregon team. His deep understanding of regulatory environments and transactional law will be a tremendous asset to our clients and our growing practice here in the Pacific Northwest." Post this

"I am proud to join the ranks of Structure Law Group's team of distinguished professionals and look forward to assisting clients with their business needs," said Mr. Badgley.

Prior to joining Structure Law Group, Mr. Badgley founded and ran a boutique business law firm in downtown Seattle, where he led a team of attorneys and counseled clients on a variety of corporate and regulatory matters. He launched his legal career in 2013 in Washington State's cannabis industry, where he played an active role in interpreting new legislation and helping shape regulatory policy during a time of rapid legal change.

Mr. Badgley earned his J.D. from Seattle University School of Law in 2014 and holds a B.A. in Business Economics from the University of Colorado, where he focused on interdisciplinary business studies. He has represented several of Washington's most prominent cannabis retailers and handled matters ranging from employment law to M&A. His pro bono work includes advocacy litigation against city governments and the State of Washington.

Mr. Badgley's addition is part of Structure Law Group's ongoing effort to expand its presence in Oregon and the western U.S., offering businesses the practical legal support they need to grow and adapt in today's complex regulatory environment.

About Structure Law Group, LLP

Structure Law Group, LLP is a business law firm with offices in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin, and Portland, Oregon. The firm works with a broad range of clients, from startups and entrepreneurs to mid-sized and established companies, providing legal guidance tailored to each client's goals and industry.

SLG attorneys provide counsel on a wide range of matters, including forming new business entities, handling transactions, managing corporate governance, navigating real estate and employment issues, resolving disputes, and staying compliant in highly regulated and evolving industries.

Practice Areas Include:

• AI and Web3

• Business Litigation

• Business Transactions

• Construction Contracting & Payment Claims

• Corporations

• Debtor & Creditor Rights

• E-Commerce

• Employment

• Intellectual Property

• Limited Liability Companies

• Mergers & Acquisitions

• Partnerships

• Real Estate

• Start-Ups & Financing

To learn more about Structure Law Group, LLP, please call (503) 388-3000 or visit www.structurelaw.com.

Media Contact

Ashley Gallardo, Structure Law Group, LLP, 1 408-441-7500, [email protected], https://www.structurelaw.com/

SOURCE Structure Law Group, LLP