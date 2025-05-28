Oregon Business Leader Named Best Entrepreneur in 2025 American Business Awards®

"As a traded sector company, I am proud to bring new revenue into our local economy and reinvest profits to support the people and businesses that make this community so special," said Miller. Post this

"As a traded sector company, I am proud to bring new revenue into our local economy and reinvest profits to support the people and businesses that make this community so special," said Miller. "We're committed to hiring local talent and keeping Rentec Direct headquartered in Southern Oregon. As co-owners, my wife and I are dedicated to maintaining full ownership of the company to ensure long-term success and maximize our impact on the region our family calls home."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 American Business Awards and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

Under Miller's leadership, Rentec Direct has also been included on Inc. Magazine's list of America's fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, selected as one of America's top 100 small businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and received business excellence honors from the local Chamber of Commerce.

Details about the American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Rentec Direct

Rentec Direct delivers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions to real estate professionals. Key features include online rent payments, a mobile app and tenant portal, vacancy listing syndication and accounting tools. Founded in 2007, Rentec Direct is the third-largest software in its sector and is consistently the highest-rated by investors, landlords and property managers. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for eight consecutive years, Rentec Direct was also named Real Estate Company of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards and listed among the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Top 100 Small Businesses. http://www.rentecdirect.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2025 American Business Awards include HCLTech, Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.

Media Contact

Brentnie Daggett, Rentec Direct, 5414509935, [email protected], www.rentecdirect.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Rentec Direct