Oregon Coast Visitors Association Launches Kind Traveler's Every Stay Gives Back Program

Vetted Environmental Non-Profits + Positive Impact So Far

Recipient nonprofits were vetted through OCVA's Mitigation, Adaptation, and Resiliency Climate Standards and Criteria, ensuring that funds from hotels go to high-quality environmental restoration projects. To be eligible as program recipients, nonprofits were required to demonstrate that their work directly contributed to decarbonization or biodiversity projects. All nonprofit recipients must also have demonstrated a commitment to empowering people through structuring projects to support equity, uplifting marginalized voices, and providing transparent feedback systems to partners.

In just a few months after soft launching the program, positive impact metrics have been garnered, resulting in:

728 volunteer hours supported to educate about the culture, history, ecology, and stewardship with Cape Perpetua Collaborative

286 Common Murres, a native Oregon bird species, received nutritional care for three weeks with Wildlife Center of the North Coast

bird species, received nutritional care for three weeks with Wildlife Center of the North Coast 192 individuals received education on the cultural & environmental significance of sea otters through Elakha Alliance

87 days of food provided for one marine patient with Oregon Coast Aquarium

53 acres of protected land were cared for over one month with North Coast Land Conservancy

Adrift Hospitality's Success Sparks Coastal Expansion

The decision to expand the program along the Oregon Coast was inspired by the success of a pilot initiative launched by Kind Traveler in partnership with Adrift Hospitality, a woman-owned B-Corp that operates Bowline Hotel, Ashore Hotel, and four other properties on the Washington Coast. Since launching the pilot program in November 2022, Adrift Hospitality has generated $141,547 in donations for the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center, contributing to the construction of a new school in the region.

The collective efforts of the lodging and charity partners will significantly enhance the destination's overall positive impact, demonstrating how travel can catalyze meaningful change by supporting local communities, preserving the environment, and protecting wildlife along the coast.

Participating Oregon Coast Lodging & Charity Partners

Agate Beach Motel ( Newport ): Perched on a quiet stretch of beach in Newport , Agate Beach Motel offers a nostalgic, family-friendly experience with stunning ocean views. Agate Beach Motel supports the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a renowned marine science facility dedicated to marine research, education, and rehabilitation of marine wildlife along Oregon's coastline.

): Perched on a quiet stretch of beach in , Agate Beach Motel offers a nostalgic, family-friendly experience with stunning ocean views. Agate Beach Motel supports the Oregon Coast Aquarium, a renowned marine science facility dedicated to marine research, education, and rehabilitation of marine wildlife along coastline. Driftwood Shores Resort & Conference Center ( Florence ): The only oceanfront resort in Florence , Driftwood Shores offers direct beach access and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The resort partners with the Cape Perpetua Collaborative, an organization focused on promoting sustainable practices, conservation, and education to protect the unique ecosystems of the Cape Perpetua area, including the iconic Oregon dunes and temperate rainforest.

): The only oceanfront resort in , Driftwood Shores offers direct beach access and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. The resort partners with the Cape Perpetua Collaborative, an organization focused on promoting sustainable practices, conservation, and education to protect the unique ecosystems of the Cape Perpetua area, including the iconic dunes and temperate rainforest. Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa ( Pacific City ): Nestled between the dunes and the sea in Pacific City , Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa offers a luxurious retreat inspired by the rugged beauty of the Oregon Coast. The lodge supports the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, which is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife along the northern Oregon Coast.

): Nestled between the dunes and the sea in , Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa offers a luxurious retreat inspired by the rugged beauty of the Oregon Coast. The lodge supports the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, which is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing injured and orphaned wildlife along the northern Oregon Coast. Ocean Inn at Manzanita ( Manzanita ): Located in the charming town of Manzanita , Ocean Inn provides a peaceful escape with easy access to seven miles of sandy beaches and the town's local shops and eateries. The inn supports the North Coast Land Conservancy, an organization committed to conserving Oregon's coastal landscapes, including critical habitat areas and natural lands that support wildlife and ecological balance.

( ): Located in the charming town of , Ocean Inn provides a peaceful escape with easy access to seven miles of sandy beaches and the town's local shops and eateries. The inn supports the North Coast Land Conservancy, an organization committed to conserving coastal landscapes, including critical habitat areas and natural lands that support wildlife and ecological balance. Pacific City Inn ( Pacific City ): Pacific City Inn offers cozy accommodations in the heart of Pacific City , providing a central base for exploring the area's natural beauty, including Cape Kiwanda. The inn supports the Nestucca, Neskowin & Sand Lake Watersheds Council, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring watershed health through community engagement, education, and conservation efforts.

): Pacific City Inn offers cozy accommodations in the heart of , providing a central base for exploring the area's natural beauty, including Cape Kiwanda. The inn supports the Nestucca, Neskowin & Sand Lake Watersheds Council, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring watershed health through community engagement, education, and conservation efforts. Pacific View Lodging ( Depoe Bay ): Overlooking the dramatic coastline of Depoe Bay , Pacific View Lodging provides guests with a serene getaway in one of Oregon's most picturesque towns. The lodging supports Friends of Otter Rock , a community-led organization focused on marine conservation, including the stewardship of the Otter Rock Marine Reserve and education about the importance of Oregon's aquatic ecosystems.

): Overlooking the dramatic coastline of , Pacific View Lodging provides guests with a serene getaway in one of most picturesque towns. The lodging supports Friends of , a community-led organization focused on marine conservation, including the stewardship of the Otter Rock Marine Reserve and education about the importance of aquatic ecosystems. The Wildflower Inn ( Gold Beach ): Nestled along the scenic coast of Gold Beach , The Wildflower Inn offers a serene escape where guests can reconnect with nature. As part of their commitment to environmental stewardship, The Wildflower Inn partners with the Elakha Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring sea otter populations along the Oregon Coast. By supporting Elakha Alliance, The Wildflower Inn helps protect marine ecosystems, fostering biodiversity and promoting the long-term health of the region's coastal waters.

For example, with each stay at Headlands Coastal Lodge & Spa, $1 per night is donated to the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. For every $10 donated, the center can feed one common murre, a native bird species, for nearly three weeks, helping rehabilitate injured wildlife and restore the health of Oregon's native species.

Oregon's Commitment to Responsible Travel

This initiative aligns with OCVA's long-standing commitment to responsible tourism and environmental stewardship. The partnership with Kind Traveler reflects the region's dedication to preserving its natural beauty, from the rocky shores and forests to the marine wildlife that call the coast home.

"Travelers are increasingly looking for opportunities to make a meaningful impact while exploring new destinations," said Finn Johnson, North Coast Destination Stewardship Manager at the Oregon Coast Visitors Association. "Our partnership with Kind Traveler allows us to provide visitors with a way to give back to the environment and the communities they experience while supporting the long-term sustainability of our region."

Kind Traveler launched the Every Stay Gives Back program in September 2023 and has since raised more than $304,352 in donations for local charities across participating destinations and lodging partners in just one year.

The Power of Travel for Good

With growing awareness of climate change, wildlife conservation, and social justice, travelers are increasingly looking for ways to make a positive impact through their travel choices. According to Kind Traveler's 2022 Impact Tourism Report, 97% of travelers want their travel dollars to support local communities, and 75% believe that traveling sustainably enhances their overall experience. However, many travelers are unsure where to begin, highlighting the need for initiatives like Every Stay Gives Back that bridge the gap between intent and action.

"The Every Stay Gives Back program offers a simple yet powerful way for travelers to support the places they visit," said Jessica Blotter, CEO & Co-Founder of Kind Traveler. "Through this partnership with the Oregon Coast Visitors Association, we're excited to offer a platform where travelers can actively contribute to the conservation of Oregon's iconic coastline and support local communities."

Together, Kind Traveler and OCVA are committed to expanding the program to additional lodging partners along the Oregon Coast, creating even more opportunities for travelers to make a positive impact.

To start planning your Oregon Coast getaway and #TravelKindly, visit www.kindtraveler.com/content/oregon-coast-visitors-association.

About the Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA)

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association (OCVA) is the official Regional Destination Management Organization for the entire Oregon Coast as designated by the Oregon Tourism Commission (dba Travel Oregon). OCVA inspires travel and strengthens collaboration to create and steward a sustainable coastal economy. OCVA has the honor of working with coastal communities to align partnerships, destination development projects, and destination marketing with the vision of creating "a coastal utopia for all." This includes coastal stakeholders, new and returning visitors, and the natural resources that make these coveted experiences so magical.

ABOUT KIND TRAVELER

Kind Traveler is an internationally awarded, responsible travel platform that empowers travelers to create positive change in local communities by supporting environmental and social initiatives through their stay with participating lodging and charity partners. Kind Traveler advances its mission through a diverse portfolio of over 400+ hotel, destination, and charity partners in 25 countries. As a pioneering women-and-veteran-owned public benefit corporation in responsible tourism since 2016, Kind Traveler has fostered a culture of giving back in the hospitality industry, helping to build measurable sustainability metrics for destinations. In a groundbreaking move for 2023, Kind Traveler launched its Every Stay Gives Back community impact program, ensuring every guest stay funds local charities with participating lodging partners, no matter where the booking originates. Remarkably, 100% of the funds go directly to the participating charities, amplifying the positive impact on local communities. A Blue Startups portfolio company, Kind Traveler's innovative approach has been cited in 600+ news articles and has earned global awards from prestigious organizations, including Fast Company, Travel + Leisure, Newsweek, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, and UNWTO. Discover how to make a meaningful difference on your next vacation by visiting KindTraveler.com.

