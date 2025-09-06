Oregon Software Development Firm IronGlove Studio® Named on the Prestigious US Chamber of Commerce CO-100 List

"As we launch our privacy-focused, U.S.-built solution this month, this national recognition gives Chamber leaders across Oregon, and nationwide, the confidence to trust a partner they may not know yet but who's committed to their success." Post this

"We're proud to be recognized as a disruptive force because we've always put our clients first. This has been our largest undertaking yet, and I couldn't have achieved it without my incredible team who serve as an extension of myself and a constant source of ideation and inspiration. As we launch our privacy-focused, U.S.-built solution this month, this national recognition gives Chamber leaders across Oregon, and nationwide, the confidence to trust a partner they may not know yet but who's committed to their success."

Founded in 2017 and based in Oregon City, IronGlove Studio® has built its reputation on delivering technology solutions that strengthen local business communities. This veteran-owned firm has consistently prioritized giving back, including donating $45,000 worth of development work during the pandemic to organizations like Mental Health Advocates of Western New York and Legal Aid of Marin, California when revenue was uncertain.

This community-first approach led to successful collaborations like the award-winning Wander Willamette tourism platform, which helps local businesses connect with customers more effectively.

The CO-100 recognition comes as IronGlove Studio® launches its first product offering in September. Rather than pursuing the typical software-as-a-service model, the company is taking a different approach by creating tools that keep data sovereignty with the organizations that use them. This U.S.-built philosophy reflects the firm's commitment to empowering communities rather than extracting value from them.

The timing of this national recognition aligns with IronGlove Studio®'s transition from boutique development services to more customized product solutions. The company's new offering emerged from years of client feedback indicating that existing tools failed to meet the specific needs of membership organizations, particularly Chambers of Commerce struggling to showcase their member businesses effectively online.

IronGlove Studio®'s community focus remains central to its business model. The firm maintains active Chamber memberships in Oregon to better understand local business challenges and develops technology solutions that address real community needs. This listening-first approach has resulted in solutions that help organizations strengthen local business networks rather than replacing them with generic alternatives.

As a CO-100 honoree, IronGlove Studio® joins an exclusive network of businesses from 35 states and Washington, D.C. recognized for their contributions to American economic growth and community development. The recognition provides national validation for the company's approach to creating technology solutions that prioritize local data control over centralized platforms.

About IronGlove Studio®

IronGlove Studio® is a veteran-owned software development firm based in Oregon City, Oregon. Founded in 2017, the company specializes in creating technology solutions that prioritize data sovereignty and deliver real-world results. In addition to being a veteran-owned business, IronGlove Studio® is a COBID-certified Veteran Business Enterprise in Oregon. The boutique agency is known for its high-touch approach to working with clients and delivering growth-boosting solutions. Learn more at www.ironglove.studio.

