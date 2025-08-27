Oregon's #1 Race Team Goes Viral & Joins Team JMI Auto Insurance Portland in Search of the Next #1 Girl Racer

"JMI has sponsored Caleb since the beginning, that's why you see our logo on his car, we're proud of that. He's like a son to our family. He puts his heart into every race..." Post this

Caleb Shrader Racing is Portland's top racing star with three straight championships, and he's racing in the NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 ARCA Menards Series West for victory later this week at PIR. Whether he's winning on the track, officiating races at OSKCS, or working at Pat's Acres, racing is in his blood. His recent viral videos racing while singing classics such as Taylor Swift, and my favorite Icona Pop - I Love It cover with 6M views, and more, have already earned millions of YouTube views. Go subscribe @CalebShrader.

HOW IT WORKS

The Arrive & Drive Race Training Program makes pro racing accessible without the costs of buying a kart or gear. With Hudson O'Harrow at 4T1 Motorsports, and HPE providing the karts, tires, safety gear, and pit crew, drivers can Arrive, Drive, and WIN.

Behind the scenes, our team of Supermoms handle onboarding, training schedules, weather updates, and race communications.

NAME AND LIKENESS DEAL

As for the new secret Name and Likeness deal, the team at JMI Auto Insurance Portland are and JMI Limo Portland buzzing with excitement for Caleb to race NASCAR Portland later this week, and we overheard a conversation we were not meant to hear of epic six figure proportions! Nothing can be confirmed, yet, but huge things are happening at Team JMI and Caleb Shrader Racing, and we'll be back with the inside scoop after the big NASCAR race this weekend.

On the morning of August 16th, our PNW Social found Caleb Shrader officiating at the OSKCS race when Team JMI came out to cheer for another JMI Team of Champions member, Hudson O'Harrow. We were able to get one question in before he had to officiate for the kids, and this is what he said and the new name and Likeness deal with JMI:

"Sorry, I don't have time, I've got to go, but we can talk after ... we're taking it to the next level" - Caleb Shrader

It's that last part that gets me excited, and we're going to speak to Caleb after the race this Friday to get the details for you.

Our team also reached out to JMI Race Team Founder, Johnny Meeke, and we were able to get one question in passing on his way out the door to handle business. This is what he said about the new Name and Likeness sponsorship deal with a surprised look on his face as he was not expecting us:

"JMI has sponsored Caleb since the beginning, that's why you see our logo on his car, we're proud of that. He's like a son to our family. He puts his heart into every race. You know he's back-to-back-to-back champion, right? NASCAR is next week, but I have to run…you're going right?" - Johnny Meeke

That's all we know for now, but it's exciting none the less, and we're cheering for Team Caleb Shrader Racing, so we'll be back with a full report next week after the NASCAR Pacific Office Automation 147 race at PIR.

Thanks for reading. Stay tuned.

