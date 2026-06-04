Orgain Launches the Newest Innovation in Protein - A2 Milk Shake RTD with OnoSweet® at Costco

Orgain's new A2 Protein Shake RTD is bringing one of protein's hottest trends to Costco in a convenient everyday format. Featuring CSI's OnoSweet®, 30g of high-quality dairy protein and a lactose-free A2 protein source, the new shake gives consumers a cleaner, smoother way to make protein a daily staple.

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying science-backed nutraceutical ingredients, is excited to announce the launch of Orgain's new easy-digesting A2 Protein Shake RTD, featuring CSI's patented OnoSweet® sweetener, now available at Costco.

Orgain's new A2 Protein Shake RTD arrives as high-protein beverages continue to evolve beyond the heavy, bloating, old-school shake experience. Consumers still want serious protein, but they also want it to feel light, taste great, and fit into daily routines. Orgain's new Creamy Chocolate shake leans directly into that with 30g of protein, easy-digesting and lactose-free A2 protein, and no added sugar.

A2 protein has quickly become one of the hottest global trends in the protein category. In the U.S., A2 milk is already a mainstream trend with strong year-over-year growth and more momentum expected ahead. After the explosive rise of clear whey, A2 brought new opportunities to innovate without the bloating. Orgain's A2 Protein Shake gives consumers the creamy dairy shake experience they want, but in an RTD format that is more convenient, and with an A2 protein source that is easier to digest and easier to add to an everyday routine.

Because the shake is lactose free, it is also a better fit for consumers who want the superiority of dairy protein but are cautious about the digestive discomfort often associated with lactose. Orgain's A2 Protein Shake RTD is also carrageenan free, sucralose free, stevia free, and made without artificial colors or flavors, or added sugar. It is sweetened with Compound Solutions' patented OnoSweet® sweetener.

OnoSweet® is a sweetener made from a fermented rice source. It is not stevia or sucralose, two sweetener systems many consumers are actively trying to avoid. The result is a stevia-free protein shake that keeps the taste experience clean and creamy while supporting consumers' clean label expectations shaping today's RTD protein category.

"Without exaggeration, Orgain's A2 Protein Shake is one of the best protein shakes we've seen created. It delivers 30g of high-quality dairy protein, has a taste profile that is arguably one of the best on the market, uses A2 dairy protein for a smoother digestive experience and still checks the clean-label box.", said Matt Titlow, CEO of Compound Solutions.

OnoSweet® is a patented, natural, zero-calorie sweetener made from a fermented rice source. It is stevia-free and not derived from the stevia plant, delivering clean sweetness without bitterness or lingering aftertaste while supporting modern clean-label and sustainability expectations.

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow Compound Solutions on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Ryan Harris, Compound Solutions, Inc., 1 7607399886, [email protected], https://compoundsolutions.com/

SOURCE Compound Solutions, Inc.