Organic Consumers Association Takes Legal Action Against Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers claims to adhere to a "sustainability framework," which includes "climate action, social responsibility, sustainable agriculture, and sound governance"

Despite these assurances, Mexican government shipping records show that during the years 2022 through the beginning of 2024 Calavo sourced over 800,000 kilograms of avocados (roughly 8 million avocados) from at least fifteen orchards operating on deforested land in Michoacán and Jalisco. The complaint contains before-and-after images of the deforested land Calavo Growers is sourcing avocados from, according to Mexican government records.

Avocado orchards accounted for about one-fifth of the deforestation in Michoacán and neighboring Jalisco between 2001 and 2017. This illegal deforestation is impacting the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt Pine-Oak Forests ecoregion. Most famous for being the winter nesting grounds of the monarch butterfly, it is also home to rare birds, amphibians and reptiles, as well as 50 percent of Mexico's unique mammal species.

In February of this year, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar expressed concern about the proliferation of avocado orchards on illegally deforested land during a visit to Michoacán, stating that Mexican avocado exporters "shouldn't have the opportunity to sell those avocados to the United States market."

Whether legal or illegal, the conversion of natural forests to avocado plantations for Calavo releases greenhouse gasses, reduces carbon storage, threatens biodiversity and drains aquifers. Marketing these avocados as "sustainable," responsibly grown, and "better for the planet" is misleading.

Organic Consumers Association and Richman Law & Policy are fighting to end this type of deceptive marketing directed at D.C. consumers.

Calavo avocados are sold throughout the country including in Washington, D.C.

Organic Consumers Association is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, and Finland, MN. OCA addresses crucial issues around food safety, industrial agriculture, genetic engineering, children's health, corporate accountability, Fair Trade and environmental sustainability. OCA reaches more than two million people each week via email and social media.

Richman Law & Policy is the leading law firm representing consumers and nonprofit organizations in legal advocacy challenging deceptive marketing claims regarding the "greenwashing" and "humanewashing" of animal products. Using consumer protection statutes and other legal tools, Richman Law & Policy has successfully brought numerous actions against companies and operations that deceive consumers about their alleged sustainability and animal care practices.

