Organic Vegetable Farm Launches Donation Subscriptions with Non-Profit Partners to Increase Impact for those Living with Food Insecurity

Moon Valley Farm teams up with 3 regional non-profits to donate even more food in 2024
WOODSBORO, Md., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moon Valley Farm donated over 6500 pounds of produce from its organic vegetable operation so far in 2023 and launched a donation subscription program in partnership with 3 regional non-profits, positioning itself to radically increase the amount of food donated in 2024. The new donation program offers anyone the opportunity to purchase a box every month for a family in need for just $1/day, or $30/month. Moon Valley partnered with LindaBen Foundation, Enoch Pratt Free Fridge Program and the Frederick Food Security Network to get those boxes directly in the kitchens of families in need.
Moon Valley Farm currently partners with the Gleaning Project, a non-profit working toward a more equitable food system in South-Central PA, and has donated on its own over $24,000 of produce in 2023 alone. The farm offers its CSA members the opportunity to donate their box when they're out of town instead of skipping it, and year-to-date over 118 boxes have been donated by their members in 2023 alone going to the Frederick Food Security Network.
The farm is on a mission to do more to help our communities get access to high quality, organic produce and is appealing to the public. "We want to send more high quality, nourishing food to those who need it and we are asking our community to help us make an even bigger impact in 2024," says Emma Jagoz, the founder and owner of Moon Valley Farm. Anyone can subscribe to our $30/month donation subscription to directly help a family in need via the non-profit of their choosing.
Since 2012, Moon Valley Farm has grown produce for its CSA program, where individuals and families subscribe to a box of seasonal produce. The farm is also a valued food supplier to many top restaurants in the region, including Michelin star and James Beard award-winning restaurants in Washington DC, Baltimore, Frederick, MD and Northern VA. Moon Valley Farm is a certified organic, 100% woman-owned year-round vegetable farm that partners with dozens of other farmers in the region to increase their offerings to include eggs, mushrooms, sourdough bread, fruit, fermented goods, honey and more.
Media Contact
Emma Jagoz, owner, Moon Valley Farm, 301-600-1058, [email protected], https://www.moonvalleyfarm.net/
SOURCE Moon Valley Farm
Share this article