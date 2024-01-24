Organic Vegetable Farm Launches Donation Subscriptions with Non-Profit Partners to Increase Impact for those Living with Food Insecurity

"We want to send more high quality, nourishing food to those who need it and we are asking our community to help us make an even bigger impact in 2024." - Emma Jagoz, founder and owner, Moon Valley Farm Post this

The farm is on a mission to do more to help our communities get access to high quality, organic produce and is appealing to the public. "We want to send more high quality, nourishing food to those who need it and we are asking our community to help us make an even bigger impact in 2024," says Emma Jagoz, the founder and owner of Moon Valley Farm. Anyone can subscribe to our $30/month donation subscription to directly help a family in need via the non-profit of their choosing.

Since 2012, Moon Valley Farm has grown produce for its CSA program, where individuals and families subscribe to a box of seasonal produce. The farm is also a valued food supplier to many top restaurants in the region, including Michelin star and James Beard award-winning restaurants in Washington DC, Baltimore, Frederick, MD and Northern VA. Moon Valley Farm is a certified organic, 100% woman-owned year-round vegetable farm that partners with dozens of other farmers in the region to increase their offerings to include eggs, mushrooms, sourdough bread, fruit, fermented goods, honey and more.

Media Contact

Emma Jagoz, owner, Moon Valley Farm, 301-600-1058, [email protected], https://www.moonvalleyfarm.net/

SOURCE Moon Valley Farm