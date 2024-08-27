Origen RV Accessories Announces Two New Product Launches

Stacker design has not advanced in decades, and we wanted to change that with a product that could handle the conditions, situations, and loads that a modern RV can encounter. Post this

When discussing the future of SnapJack® products and the launch of QD, Devon Wilson, CEO at RV SnapPad®, said, "We've seen great success with our first SnapJack® product, titled SnapJack® SJ for scissor jacks, and are excited to release more products that allow SnapPads to be installed on leveling jacks or stabilizers that wouldn't normally be compatible."

Along with the recent launch of SnapJack® QD, SnapPad® has also recently released their newest product, dubbed StakPad™, a non-permanent jack pad; the first of its kind for the company.

Mark Selanders, R&D Lead at RV SnapPad®, said, "We spent years designing the StakPad. Stacker design has not advanced in decades, and we wanted to change that with a product that could handle the conditions, situations, and loads that a modern RV can encounter. StakPad's revolutionary hybrid construction combines our tried-and-true recycled crumb rubber for grip and durability and a highly engineered HDPE component for strength and weight reduction. It's bigger, stronger and better overall."

SnapPad® has begun selling both products to the public on their website to US and Canadian customers and plans a retail expansion in early 2025. Dealers or distributors interested in carrying the products can contact SnapPad® via their website or by calling 1-866-923-9538.

