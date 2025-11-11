OriGene Technologies and Nanoportal Biotech Join Forces to Bring Groundbreaking ProteanFect™ Gene Delivery Technology to Researchers Worldwide

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for OriGene and the scientific community," said Dr. Xuan Liu, SVP of OriGene Technologies. "With ProteanFect, we are tackling one of the toughest barriers in gene delivery—making previously difficult experiments achievable. " Post this

Nanoportal Biotech echoed this enthusiasm. "ProteanFect is not just a reagent—it's a solution to a decades-old bottleneck," said Dr. Xiaofei Gao, Founder and President of Nanoportal Biotech. "By teaming up with OriGene, with its trusted brand and global reach, we can empower scientists everywhere to push the boundaries of gene and cell research."

About OriGene Technologies

OriGene Technologies, Inc., headquartered in Rockville, MD, is a global research tools company dedicated to advancing biomedical research and drug discovery. With a portfolio of over 1.3 million products—including cDNA clones, recombinant proteins, antibodies, and assays—OriGene provides scientists worldwide with the tools they need to accelerate genomics and proteomics breakthroughs.

About Nanoportal Biotech

Nanoportal Biotech is pioneering next-generation gene delivery platforms based on natural biological pathways. Its flagship innovation, ProteanFect™, is the world's first coacervate-based nucleic acid delivery system, designed to deliver genetic material with unmatched efficiency and safety across a wide range of cell types. Nanoportal is committed to equipping researchers and collaborators with transformative technologies that power the next era of gene and cell therapy research.

