Original 8 (OG8) Rock Band Single Release of "Dreamer" Now Available on Digital Platforms

Ballad Explores Keeping Your Faith and Believing in Yourself.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Original 8 (OG8), is a rock band based out of Portland, Oregon. The band is pleased to announce the release of their first single, "Dreamer" an uplifting ballad, with country undertones, about keeping your faith even when life doesn't turn out the way you expected.

The song is from their forthcoming self-titled album "Original 8" and is available on all digital platforms now. The single and album are produced by Beat Farm Music, a record label and publishing company founded as a cooperative endeavor for the artists involved.

"Dreamer" was written by Troy Williver and Jaime Lynch. Williver is OG8's band leader and is known for his explosive lead guitar work. Lynch, a multi-award winning Las Vegas based performer and the band's lead singer.

Additional members are Phil Baker on bass, George Mitchell on keyboards and Michael Underwood on drums and percussion, with sax player Renato Caranto. All of whom have lengthy track records touring and recording with top entertainers such as Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, Arturo Sandoval and Linda Ronstadt, to mention a few. For more information log on to https://www.original8official.com.

The project is produced by Troy Williver, Jaime Lynch and Drew Canulette. Recorded at Beat Farm Music, LLC in Sherwood, Oregon, with Canulette serving as recording engineer. Doug Krebs mixed and mastered is album and Mark Levinson is band's attorney and representative.

Additional tracks from Original 8's soon to released album are the ballads "Desolation," that touches upon keeping your sanity in dark times. "Dark Side" is coping with your feelings upon learning someone you knew committed suicide and "Alibi," inspired by a Johnny Cash western, tries to figure out who's the real bad guy. Hard rockers and rock anthems are "Change," just take that leap of faith and face the unknown, with "Fire" dealing with intense attraction to a person you know is wrong for you. "Better Days" is about having fun in the moment and "Woman"… stand tall and own yourself!

Original 8's "Dreamer" digital downloads can be found on Apple's iTunes, Amazon Music and Spotify. A vinyl release will be available later this year.

OG8 will play its first show at the Aladdin Theater in Portland on April 17 in support of the single release and plans are underway for a tour starting this summer. You can follow the band on Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook.

