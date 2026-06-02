Original Paintings To Designer Furniture. Cocoweb Expands Its Artist Marketplace Nationwide

Cocoweb runs an online art marketplace bringing together local and nationally recognized creators with collectors seeking original work across all mediums, from original paintings and photo prints to sculptural pieces and designer furniture. Backed by over two decades as a premier LED lighting manufacturer, the platform offers buyers confidence rarely found in online art transactions, complemented by a current limited-time offer of a complimentary picture light, sized to fit any artwork order exceeding $500 USD.

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From original paintings and photo prints to blown-glass sculptures and hand carved wood furniture, Cocoweb's art marketplace brings together local favorites and nationally recognized creators under one roof. A recent expansion now includes sculptural works and designer furniture from accomplished makers across the country.