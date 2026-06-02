Original Paintings To Designer Furniture. Cocoweb Expands Its Artist Marketplace Nationwide

Cocoweb runs an online art marketplace bringing together local and nationally recognized creators with collectors seeking original work across all mediums, from original paintings and photo prints to sculptural pieces and designer furniture. Backed by over two decades as a premier LED lighting manufacturer, the platform offers buyers confidence rarely found in online art transactions, complemented by a current limited-time offer of a complimentary picture light, sized to fit any artwork order exceeding $500 USD.
LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From original paintings and photo prints to blown-glass sculptures and hand carved wood furniture, Cocoweb's art marketplace brings together local favorites and nationally recognized creators under one roof. A recent expansion now includes sculptural works and designer furniture from accomplished makers across the country.
Buying fine art online requires trust, especially at higher price points. That confidence comes built in here. Cocoweb has spent over twenty years as a premier manufacturer and retailer of LED lighting products including picture lights, piano lamps, and barn lights. Now that same reputation for quality extends to every transaction between artist and collector.
As part of a current limited-time promotion, orders of $500 USD or more in artwork include a complimentary Cocoweb Picture Light sized specifically for the purchased piece. Valued around $200, each light lets collectors showcase new acquisitions exactly as intended from day one.
Browse Original Paintings and Photography at: cocoweb.com/paintings-prints-photography
Find Sculptures and Artisan Home Décor at: cocoweb.com/home-decor/
Media Contact
Paul Carlson, Cocoweb, 1 8887830378, [email protected], https://www.cocoweb.com/paintings-prints-photography/
SOURCE Cocoweb
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