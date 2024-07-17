ORIGO Education Appoints Adam Gay as Chief Executive Officer

"I have admired ORIGO's innovative approach to math instruction since I first encountered the company over a decade ago. I am excited to join such a talented and dedicated team committed to empowering teachers and enhancing math instruction for all students." Post this

Adam Gay is a seasoned executive with deep education experience and a 20-year track record of driving business growth across various industries. He has held progressive leadership roles at Learning A-Z, a global leader in supplemental literacy, and the K-12 education division of McGraw Hill. Earlier in his career, he was a management consultant and practice manager for Orangeboy, Inc., where he developed data-driven strategies to help public library systems better serve their communities in the pursuit of lifelong learning.

Adam is passionate about supporting educators by delivering programs and services that meet their evolving needs, positively impacting the lives of students. He looks forward to leveraging his experience to further advance ORIGO's mission.

Mr. Gay is a two-time graduate of The Ohio State University, having completed both his undergraduate degree and his Master of Business Administration at the institution.

About ORIGO Education

ORIGO Education is a leading provider of elementary math solutions from Pre-K to Grade 6. Created by educators for educators, the organization is committed to helping make learning mathematics meaningful, enjoyable, and accessible to all students and their teachers. ORIGO uses a unique spaced learning approach to help students retain content. Covering all facets of elementary mathematics education, from traditional printed products to digital interactive resources and professional learning throughout the world, ORIGO currently supports elementary teachers across 14 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.origoeducation.com.

