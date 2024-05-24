ORIGO Education Appoints Tony Montoya as Vice President of Sales

"I am thrilled to join the ORIGO Education team and contribute to its mission of transforming elementary math education," said Tony Montoya, Vice President of Sales at ORIGO Education. Post this

Montoya joins ORIGO Education from MIND Education, where he served as the Regional Vice President of Partnerships. In this role, he demonstrated his strategic problem-solving abilities and leadership skills, successfully guiding the company through change and driving profitable growth. Prior to his position at MIND Education, Montoya held notable roles at HeyTutor, PeopleAdmin, Schoology, and Performance Assessment Network, consistently surpassing revenue targets and building high-performing sales teams.

Montoya's background includes expertise in new business development, strategic partnerships, operations streamlining, budgeting and forecasting, training and development, and international expansion.

"I am thrilled to join the ORIGO Education team and contribute to its mission of transforming elementary math education," said Tony Montoya, Vice President of Sales at ORIGO Education. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive sales growth, build strong partnerships, and ultimately empower educators and students with innovative math solutions."

Montoya holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Utah.

For more information about ORIGO Education and its elementary math solutions, visit https://www.origoeducation.com/.

About ORIGO Education

ORIGO Education is a leading provider of elementary math solutions from Pre-K to Grade 6. Created by educators for educators, the organization is committed to helping make learning mathematics meaningful, enjoyable, and accessible to all students and their teachers.ORIGO uses a unique spaced learning approach to help students retain content. Covering all facets of elementary mathematics education, from traditional printed products to digital interactive resources and professional learning throughout the world, ORIGO currently supports elementary teachers across 14 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.origoeducation.com.

