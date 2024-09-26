ORIGO Education Introduces ORIGO Intervention Essentials: A Game-Changer for Math Fluency

Flexible, easy-to-implement resource addresses needs of struggling students

EARTH CITY, Mo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORIGO Education, a leading provider of elementary math solutions from Pre-K to Grade 6, is thrilled to announce the launch of ORIGO Intervention Essentials, an innovative program designed to enhance math fluency for Tier 2 and Tier 3 intervention students in Grades 3-8. By merging effective math strategies with robust professional learning, ORIGO Intervention Essentials offers a transformative approach to tackle math anxiety and build student confidence.

Many students in Grades 3-8 experience significant math anxiety, leading to a detrimental cycle of avoidance and declining skills. ORIGO Intervention Essentials equips students not only with the tools to "do" math but also to truly understand it. This holistic approach empowers students to tackle challenges with confidence and develop essential problem-solving skills.

Case studies reveal remarkable outcomes: more than 80% of Tier 3 students utilizing ORIGO Intervention Essentials demonstrated improved fluency, with nearly 50% achieving full mastery. These results underline the effectiveness of ORIGO's evidence-based strategies.

ORIGO Intervention Essentials is designed for easy integration into existing schedules. It can be effectively implemented in just 15 minutes daily or divided into two sessions of 30-40 minutes. This flexibility allows schools to tailor the program to fit their specific needs without disrupting existing instructional time. And that flexibility extends to implementation as well; the product can be implemented by teachers, coaches, and paraeducators, eliminating the need for additional staffing or pulling someone from their current duties. This streamlined approach maximizes resources while maintaining the educational continuity so important in intervention.

With built-in progress monitoring tools, educators can ensure that students are consistently advancing, allowing for timely interventions when needed. Dr. Sara Delano Moore, vice president of content & research at ORIGO Education, said, "ORIGO Intervention Essentials not only addresses the immediate needs of struggling students but also fosters a long-term love for math. Our program is designed to empower educators and students alike."

