Orion Global Solutions Achieves Triple Honors in 2023's Premier Award Lists

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Global Solutions proudly secures a spot on three elite award lists for the third time each: Inc. 5000,CRN's Fast Growth 150, and Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies. This achievement solidifies Orion's exceptional capabilities, resilient growth, and tenacity in a dynamic economic landscape.

The accolades—Inc. 5000, CRN Fast Growth 150, and Financial Times' The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies—shine a spotlight on rapidly expanding private enterprises in North America. Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on revenue growth, highlighting strategies for expansion, customer success, company culture, and entrepreneurial spirit. The CRN Fast Growth 150 recognizes standout IT businesses for revenue growth, while the Financial Times' award acknowledges contributions to economic progress across industries in the Americas.

"Growth isn't just a destination; it's the force that drives us. Our inclusion in these prestigious lists isn't a badge of honor; it's a testament to our capacity to innovate and diversify. We've transformed challenges into steppingstones, elevating our services to anticipate the needs of the future," shared Yacov Wrocherinsky, CEO of Orion Global Solutions.

As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Orion Global Solutions not only drives growth but also embraces positive impact. These values are integral to their operations, fueled by a united team and a robust foundation of Salesforce platforms. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and growth means they're always a step ahead when it comes to new technology like artificial intelligence and global imperatives like sustainability to make a meaningful impact.

Focused on strategic service expansion into AI and ESG, Orion guides customers through transformative journeys. Their deep understanding of business and technology empowers them to harness AI's potential. Leveraging platforms like Salesforce AI and ChatGPT , Orion forges innovative pathways that redefine processes, unlock data-driven insights, and contribute to an intelligent interconnected world for customers. Moreover, Orion acts on their commitment to sustainability through their Salesforce Net Zero Cloud implementations, enabling organizations to measure progress against environmental, social, and governance benchmarks to foster global change.

With recognition from the Inc. 5000 List, CRN's Fast Growth 150 List, and the Financial Times for being among The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies, this is just the beginning for Orion. Their unwavering commitment propels them to reach higher and strive for industry excellence.

About Orion Global Solutions:

Orion is a digital transformation consultancy focused fanatically on the Salesforce platform. As a Salesforce Summit Partner, our expertise spans every cloud with a focus on CRM, AI, Data, and ESG.

Our experienced advisors and certified consultants have completed over 1,300 successful Salesforce implementations for Private Equity, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, High Tech, and Financial Services clients.

We're focused on sustainability and are pioneers in the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud space, as one of the first Net Zero customers and one of the few implementation partners in the US. We participate in Pledge 1% , pledged at 1T.org , and our leadership team is active in national and global organizations, including YPO,ISSP, The Strategic Forum, Forbes Business Development Council and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses alumni.

Media Contact

Selena Gonzalez, Orion Global Solutions, 1 646-661-333, [email protected], https://www.orion-gs.com/

SOURCE Orion Global Solutions