Orion Global Solutions Celebrates Fifth Time on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time is a testament to our team's vision, innovation, and relentless drive for value creation." — Yacov Wrocherinsky, President & CEO. Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it." — Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.

"Orion's growth is fueled by a driven team committed to breaking new ground and delivering value. This milestone belongs to everyone who shows up each day with purpose and passion." — Dan Farrugia, COO.

Contact

Caoimhe Cummins

[email protected]

About Orion Global Solutions

Orion Global Solutions is a Salesforce Summit Partner, backed by Salesforce Ventures, specializing in digital transformation through Data Strategy, CRM, Agentic AI, and Agentforce. With over 2,000 successful Salesforce implementations, Orion is trusted by top organizations across industries including Consumer Goods, High Tech, Financial Services, and Private Equity portfolio companies.

Orion is one of the earliest adopters of Salesforce Agentforce, Agentic AI, SPM, NZC, and is an active participant in initiatives like Pledge 1%, ESG, and the UN Global Compact. Orion's leadership is also engaged in influential communities like YPO, and The Strategic Forum.

About Inc.

Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, providing journalism that informs, educates, and elevates innovators shaping the future of business. Published by Mansueto Ventures, it is also the publisher of Fast Company.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact

Yacov Wrocherinsky, Orion Global Solutions, 1 (646) 661-1333, [email protected], https://www.orion-gs.com/

SOURCE Orion Global Solutions