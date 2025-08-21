Orion Global Solutions Celebrates Fifth Time on 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Orion Global Solutions has been recognized on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, marking its fifth appearance on the ranking. This achievement highlights Orion's sustained growth, innovation in Agentic AI and Salesforce Agentforce, and commitment to customer-first partnerships that drive value creation and digital transformation across industries.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Orion Global Solutions has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment: independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
"As pioneers in the digital innovation revolution, receiving this honor for the fifth time underscores a year of significant growth and industry leadership. We're shaping the future of the industry with agentic AI and Agentforce, redefining how work gets done. Our customer-first philosophy inspires partnerships built on shared vision, values, and a commitment to delivering the most effective solutions in the tech industry. This recognition is a tribute to our team, our clients, our partners, and our shared belief that technology can be a catalyst for lasting positive change." — Yacov Wrocherinsky, President & CEO.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it." — Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.
"Orion's growth is fueled by a driven team committed to breaking new ground and delivering value. This milestone belongs to everyone who shows up each day with purpose and passion." — Dan Farrugia, COO.
About Orion Global Solutions
Orion Global Solutions is a Salesforce Summit Partner, backed by Salesforce Ventures, specializing in digital transformation through Data Strategy, CRM, Agentic AI, and Agentforce. With over 2,000 successful Salesforce implementations, Orion is trusted by top organizations across industries including Consumer Goods, High Tech, Financial Services, and Private Equity portfolio companies.
Orion is one of the earliest adopters of Salesforce Agentforce, Agentic AI, SPM, NZC, and is an active participant in initiatives like Pledge 1%, ESG, and the UN Global Compact. Orion's leadership is also engaged in influential communities like YPO, and The Strategic Forum.
About Inc.
Inc. is a leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders, providing journalism that informs, educates, and elevates innovators shaping the future of business. Published by Mansueto Ventures, it is also the publisher of Fast Company.
This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
