Orion Global Solutions LLC Achieves Record Growth in 2023

Led by serial entrepreneur and CRM industry pioneer, Yacov Wrocherinsky, Orion has been instrumental in revolutionizing the operations of clients across high-tech (Fin-Tech and Health-Tech) and consumer goods sectors, steering them towards a future-ready stance.

"Orion's dedication to making a difference is evident not only in their contributions to the Salesforce ecosystem, but also in their relentless pursuit of helping clients achieve meaningful transformations. This investment will amplify the success of Orion's Salesforce clients, further reinforcing Orion's role in creating lasting impact," said Jim Steele, President of Global Strategic Customers, Alliances & Channels at Salesforce.

"This historic milestone and the investment from Salesforce Ventures elevate our partnership to new heights. I am profoundly thankful to Salesforce Ventures, our dedicated team, our partners, and our esteemed clients. This achievement underscores our belief in the synergy of success and social good," said Yacov Wrocherinsky, CEO of Orion.

Dan Farrugia, COO of Orion said, "Our success is built on our clients, our team, and our partnership with Salesforce. I look forward to leading our company into its next phase with Yacov, building on these essential foundations."

Looking ahead, Orion is committed to pioneering innovations that meet the evolving needs of its clients. This includes integrating Generative AI capabilities into its managed services, enhancing Salesforce digital transformations, and ensuring clients are primed for success in dynamic market conditions. Orion's ongoing innovation will particularly benefit partners in consumer goods, private equity, Fin-Tech, and Health-Tech sectors.

About Orion Global Solutions

Orion is a premier Salesforce consultancy dedicated to delivering transformative outcomes for its clients and fostering positive, sustainable global impact. As a distinguished Salesforce Summit Partner, Orion boasts expertise across all Salesforce clouds, specializing in CRM, AI, Data, and ESG initiatives. With over 1,500 successful Salesforce implementations, Orion has achieved a flawless 5/5 rating on the Salesforce AppExchange.

Committed to sustainability, Orion is at the forefront of the Salesforce Net Zero Cloud initiative, embodying the principles of Pledge 1%, 1T.org and participating in global sustainability and business leadership communities. Orion's excellence has been acknowledged by the Financial Times, CRN, and Inc., cementing its status as an internationally celebrated industry leader.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. Since 2009, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 25 countries with offices all over the world including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

Media Contact

Ellen Williams, Orion Global Solutions, 1 646-661-1333, [email protected], https://www.orion-gs.com/

SOURCE Orion Global Solutions