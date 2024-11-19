OrionVM and ConfidentialMind Join Forces to Launch Turnkey Private Cloud Platform for Enterprise Generative AI

New Partnership Offers Unique Advantages in Cost, Data Privacy, and Performance for Enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrionVM®, next-gen cloud and AI infrastructure provider, has partnered with ConfidentialMind, a generative AI software infrastructure provider, to unveil a private hosted platform dedicated for the development, deployment, and management of enterprise generative AI applications. This new solution is specifically designed to meet the complex demands of enterprise organizations in regulated and high-demand sectors such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The joint OrionVM and ConfidentialMind platform enables businesses to host generative AI environments within a private, secure and energy efficient cloud infrastructure.

By shifting away from hyperscale models, this platform provides companies with more control, flexibility, and financial efficiency; enabling AI initiatives without compromising on security, scalability, or data sovereignty.

Key Benefits of the OrionVM and ConfidentialMind Platform:

Data Privacy & Sovereignty: Hosted in secure, private cloud environments, this platform ensures complete data privacy and alignment with region-specific compliance standards. ConfidentialMind's unique AI deployment tools offer advanced encryption, data anonymization, and monitoring, providing critical layers of security not commonly available on hyperscale platforms.

Cost Efficiency: The joint solution optimizes cost-to-performance ratios, reducing enterprise spending by up to 60% compared to traditional hyperscale environments. OrionVM's proprietary cloud infrastructure provides predictable and flexible pricing, allowing businesses to scale their generative AI capabilities without the surprise costs often associated with larger cloud providers.

High Performance & Scalability: Leveraging OrionVM's HPC heritage and supercomputing inspired cloud architecture, enterprises can seamlessly scale their AI workloads to meet intensive data and compute demands, while experiencing low latency and optimized performance. This infrastructure allows companies to quickly respond to spikes in AI activity, making it ideal for organizations handling real-time analytics and complex model inference.

Flexible Deployment OrionVM's managed cloud appliance, known as a MicroPoP, is bundled with the ConfidentialMind platform and deployed on-premises, in customer data centers, or within one of OrionVM's existing global Tier-3 datacenter locations.

Leadership Statements

"This partnership with ConfidentialMind allows us to offer a powerful AI alternative to hyperscale solutions—one that focuses on enterprise needs for privacy, cost control, and dependable performance," said Daniel Pfeiffer, COO & VP Partnerships at OrionVM. "With generative AI becoming integral to how enterprises operate, OrionVM and ConfidentialMind are proud to provide a solution that enables organizations to leverage AI confidently and securely."

Markku Räsänen, CEO of ConfidentialMind, added, "In a climate where data security, operational efficiency, and compliance are critical, our partnership with OrionVM brings generative AI to enterprise clients with enhanced privacy and flexibility. We're excited to support companies in securely scaling AI capabilities without the compromises often associated with traditional public cloud options."

Availability

The OrionVM and ConfidentialMind private hosted platform is now available for enterprises across the United States, Australia, and EMEA, offering a cost-effective, secure, and high-performance alternative to traditional hyperscale solutions. Executives from OrionVM are also in attendance at SC24, HPC Creates, an international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis in Atlanta, GA this week and are available for in person or virtual meetings. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.orionvm.com/confidentialmind

About OrionVM®

OrionVM is an award-winning next-gen cloud and AI infrastructure provider delivering high-performance, secure, and customizable cloud services to enterprises worldwide. With technology offering unmatched scalability and cost-efficiency, OrionVM empowers companies to achieve their cloud and AI objectives without the high costs and limitations of hyperscale environments. OrionVM's managed cloud appliance, known as MicroPoPs, can be deployed on-premises, within customer data centers, or in one of OrionVM's global Tier-3 data center locations. www.orionvm.com

About ConfidentialMind

ConfidentialMind is a generative AI software infrastructure provider for on-premises and private cloud environments. With a focus on security, data privacy, and cost-efficiency, ConfidentialMind enables enterprises and nation-states to develop and deploy scalable generative AI applications to improve organizations' operational efficiencies. Their innovative approach to AI simplification empowers enterprise software developers to manage AI workloads confidently while ensuring that data privacy and regulatory standards are upheld without sacrificing performance. www.confidentialmind.com

