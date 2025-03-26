OrionVM Appoints Anthony Woodward as Chairman as it Accelerates Global Growth

"The opportunity ahead for OrionVM is substantial, and I look forward to leaning in to help the team capitalise on both challenges and possibilities to drive customers' cloud success, shareholder value and sustained growth," Woodward said. Post this

Woodward founded, grew and subsequently sold internet service provider ZipWorld, (sold to Pacific Internet, now part of Telstra) and Bulletproof Networks (taken public in 2014 and sold to AC3 in 2018). He recently served as CEO of global systems integrator and managed services provider Logicalis Australia. Additionally, Woodward brings expertise in corporate governance and shareholder engagement from five years serving as a non-executive director for APRA-regulated neobank in1Bank Limited. He has been a key member, organiser and chair of the Pearcey Foundation's NSW chapter since 2010.

"Anthony's background in technology leadership, governance, and public-company experience strengthens our already robust leadership team," said Sheng Yeo, CEO at OrionVM. "He will be an invaluable addition as OrionVM enters a new phase of growth, development and innovation."

"OrionVM has built a market leading, multi-award-winning platform and service model that has provided cornerstone infrastructure services to customers across Australia, the US and Canada for many years," said Woodward. "Its capability in orchestrating and managing AI infrastructure, as recognised with its recent partnership with Blaize, also demonstrates the powerful innovation OrionVM can bring to this rapidly evolving phase of our industry."

"The opportunity ahead for OrionVM is substantial, and I look forward to leaning in to help the team capitalise on both challenges and possibilities to drive customers' cloud success, shareholder value and sustained growth," Woodward said.

About OrionVM

OrionVM is a leading Cloud and AI infrastructure provider, offering a high-performance cloud platform to simplify and accelerate the deployment of modern applications. With a focus on scalability, performance, and cost-efficiency, OrionVM empowers developers and businesses to build, scale, and manage their AI and cloud workloads with ease. For more information, visit www.orionvm.com.

Media Contact

Sheng Yeo, OrionVM, 61 290465800, [email protected], www.orionvm.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE OrionVM