Orland Park Personal Injury Firm, Schwartz Injury Law, Announces Winner of Perseverance Scholarship

Accordingly, Schwartz Law Firm is thrilled to announce that Parker J. Ryan, an undergraduate student attending Louisiana State University, has been named the Perseverance Scholarship winner for Fall 2023.

ORLAND PARK, Ill., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The esteemed Schwartz Law Firm offers a $1,000 Perseverance Scholarship to prospective or current college students who have overcome severe medical ailments at some point in their life. This excellent opportunity allows college students to set themselves apart from their peers as they continue their academic journey.

Accordingly, Schwartz Law Firm is thrilled to announce that Parker J. Ryan, an undergraduate student attending Louisiana State University, has been named the Perseverance Scholarship winner for Fall 2023. As a sophomore in high school, Parker was stricken with a deadly disease called Ewing's Sarcoma, an aggressive cancer with a dismal survival rate. As Parker came to terms with his situation, he struggled with the adverse effects of chemotherapy as well as mental health challenges.

While it would have been understandable for Parker to lose hope as his situation became increasingly difficult, this strong-minded young man decided to not only face his disease but refuse to let it slow him down. A testament to his grit and determination, Parker worked diligently during this time of intense strife to stay on top of his school work, utilizing online class capabilities to ensure he did not fall behind with his studies.

Today, Parker has not only overcome his illness but has set his sights on a new goal: to become a physician. Inspired by what he has gone through, Parker has found that anything is possible through discipline and mental toughness.

Parker is an exemplary reminder of what can be achieved even in the most challenging of circumstances. Schwartz Injury Law is honored to bestow our Perservance Scholarship to Parker. We believe that through this scholarship, Parker can continue to work to make his occupational goals a reality.

Applications for the Spring 2024 semester are now open. Please visit https://schwartzinjurylaw.com/scholarship.

About Schwartz Injury Law

Schwartz Injury Law is a firm dedicated to providing injured individuals legal representation as they pursue compensation related to an injury inflicted onto them through the negligence of another. Whether it be an injury related to a car or truck accident, nursing home neglect, or a defective product, no case is too big or small for Schwartz Injury Law to handle.

To learn more about Schwartz Injury Law, visit: https://schwartzinjurylaw.com/. Call 708-226-9000 for a free consultation.

Media Contact

OVC, INC, OVC, INC., 6306358000, [email protected], https://www.ovclawyermarketing.com/

SOURCE Schwartz Injury Law